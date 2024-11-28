Fallen leaves from trees lining the streets of Turhal, a district in Tokat, a city of Türkiye in the mid-Black Sea region, will be repurposed into peat as part of an initiative to benefit the local economy.

The Turhal Municipality has begun collecting leaves from various parts of the district and allowing them to ferment under a layer of soil to produce peat. This eco-friendly approach will be used to germinate flowers that adorn the city, reducing costs and promoting sustainability.

Mayor Mehmet Erdem Ural stated that the project aims to turn the fallen leaves into a resource for the city. "Instead of purchasing peat for the flowers used to beautify our city, we plan to meet our own needs using this locally sourced material," Ural said.

Turhal is home to approximately 90,000 trees, which shed leaves during the fall and winter months. These leaves are gathered and buried in suitable locations to produce peat. The mayor emphasized the financial and environmental benefits of the project:

"This initiative will save our municipality money and allow us to contribute to the city's needs with our own production. I extend my gratitude to the dedicated teams working on this effort. With our commitment to productive municipal governance, we will continue serving Turhal."

The project is part of the municipality's broader strategy to promote sustainability and efficiency while enhancing the city's aesthetic appeal.

Peat, a natural material formed by the partial decomposition of organic matter under waterlogged conditions, has gained renewed attention in environmental and economic initiatives.

Traditionally found in bogs and wetlands, peat is known for its rich organic composition, making it valuable as a soil conditioner and a fuel source. However, its formation is a slow process, taking thousands of years, as plant material accumulates in oxygen-poor, acidic environments.

In modern applications, peat is widely used in horticulture for its ability to retain moisture and support plant growth. Its environmental significance is equally notable, as peatlands act as massive carbon sinks, storing significant amounts of carbon dioxide and contributing to climate regulation.