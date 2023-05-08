The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), one of the prominent Turkish nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) providing aid to those in need, stretching from Türkiye to over 100 countries around the globe, has noted that it had provided food aid to those who took refuge in Chad due to ongoing armed conflict in Sudan.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA) reports on Monday, the foundation officials stated that distributions would continue to respond to the international community and Chad's local authorities' call for aid to asylum-seekers.

The Chad Refugee Committee announced that the number of people who fled the conflicts in Sudan and took refuge in the neighboring country has exceeded 20,000.

Ansonka Regional Governor Ali Muhammed Subi, who participated in the aid distribution, thanked the Turkish government, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the organization responsible for supporting such humanitarian initiatives.

The Sudanese Doctors Union announced on April 27 that dozens of people lost their lives and were injured due to the violence that flared up again in the city of al-Junaynah in the West Darfur state.

On the other hand, the Sudanese army stated that the security situation in all states was stable, except for the tribal conflict that broke out in the same state. It announced that attempts were made to contain this tribal conflict in coordination with the local authorities.

Local media reported that at least 90 people were killed in the bloody clashes that lasted for three days between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSK) in the city of al-Junaynah in West Darfur province on April 26.

The United Nations had expressed its concerns about the looting and violence that was "beginning to become tribal" in the city of al-Junaynah.

Armed clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the RSK on April 15 in Sudan, Khartoum and other cities.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people who died in the ongoing conflict increased to 551, and 4,926 were injured. Last week, the U.N. stated that more than 800,000 people could flee Sudan for neighboring countries amid continued fighting.