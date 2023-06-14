Turkish young pianist Efe Öksüz, who learned to play piano by taking private lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic, has received the top award at an international competition held recently in Italy.

Competing at an International Music Competition for Youth, “Dinu Lipatti,” a 15-year-old youth from Türkiye’s western Izmir, achieved success by grabbing the first award in the piano category.

Öksüz, who learned to play piano during the pandemic, improving over time, got acquainted with the music at the age of 8 when his father gifted him an organ musical instrument.

“In my sixth grade, I was very bored because we were locked at home during the pandemic period... there was an organ under my bed. I started playing by looking at the internet and getting help. Then my father noticed my talent and bought me an electronic piano,” the young pianist told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Elaborating further on his learning process, he said that his perspective on piano changed after meeting his piano teacher Esra Yüce last year and that he has reached the level of participating in international competitions in about a year.

Preparing for the well-known competition, Öksüz has worked on the pieces his mentor chose, stating that he was very happy after obtaining the award amongst the respectable and talented competition.

In addition, a young virtuoso highlighted his love for the works of prominent composers such as Beethoven, Chopin and Mozart, stating that he aspires for more success in the future.

“I feel peace and freedom while playing the piano. I feel free because I hit the notes the way I want. Playing the piano is really beautiful and peaceful. I want to be a doctor and play the piano. I want to be successful, to participate in competitions in Europe, to be the first, and to show my talent,” he said.

Piano teacher Esra Yüce also stated that they were very happy with Efe’s success in the competition and that his mother and father’s efforts were rewarded.

“Efe is one of my very talented students. I think he is an extreme talent. We met three times a week for the competition and worked in a disciplined manner. Efe always made me feel that I was working with an extreme talent. I can say that we accomplished having a great repertoire in a very short time. If I had met Efe at the age of 8, if I would need to give an example from Türkiye, I’d say Fazil Say could emerge. I think it is not too late; he is a very talented student,” she explained.