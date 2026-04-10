The Turkish Police Organization, whose foundations were laid in 1845 with the “Police Regulation,” continues its fight against crime and criminals for 181 years with a total workforce of 348,514 personnel.

According to information compiled from official records, the organization was first established on April 10, 1845, in Istanbul under the name “Police,” with its duties and responsibilities outlined in the same year’s Police Regulation.

On this occasion, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye’s police force plays a key role in ensuring national stability and reinforcing the country’s position as a “safe haven” amid escalating regional tensions. He praised the dedication of security personnel and their round-the-clock efforts to protect citizens.

Reforms initiated during the Tanzimat period, a major phase of modernization in the Ottoman Empire spanning approximately 1839 to 1876, laid the groundwork for institutional restructuring in internal security.

Subsequent administrative reforms led to the establishment of the “Zaptiye Nezareti” (Ministry of Public Order) in 1879 as part of efforts to centralize and strengthen the state’s security apparatus.

Following the proclamation of the First Constitutional Era in 1876 and the adoption of related government reform programs, the Ottoman security structure underwent further transformation. In 1909, the Zaptiye Nezareti was abolished and replaced by the General Directorate of Public Security under the Ministry of Interior, marking a shift toward a more modernized and centralized policing system.

The responsibilities of the general directorate were formally defined in 1913 regulations as overseeing all security-related public affairs, managing correspondence, and administering police organization and training institutions.

The institution initially operated through units including security, personnel, logistics, accounting and inspection departments, with additional branches later added such as intelligence, traffic, foreign nationals and criminal investigations.

A major restructuring in 1913 reorganized police duties, ranks, recruitment, discipline, and operational procedures, dividing personnel into infantry, cavalry and civilian categories, while maintaining a separate structure for the capital.

Following the War of Independence, the Ottoman-era structure in Istanbul was converted into the Istanbul Police Directorate, unifying the dual policing system that had emerged during the conflict period.

In 1920, reorganization efforts began under Mustafa Durak Bey, a member of Parliament representing Erzurum, a province in eastern Türkiye, followed by the appointment of Ismail Hamit Oktay as the first Republican-era director general of Security between 1923 and 1924.

Today, the Turkish police continue operations under principles of the rule of law, human rights and technological modernization, working 24/7 to ensure public safety and security.

Current figures show the organization employs 348,514 personnel, including 331,714 in law enforcement services and 16,800 in other categories. Within the force, 7.5% are police chiefs, 83.4% are police officers, and 9.1% are neighborhood and watch guards.