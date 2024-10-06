Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz remarked the one-year anniversary of the conflicts in Gaza that began on Oct. 7, last year, emphasizing the escalating humanitarian disaster in the region.

"We are deeply concerned about the potential for the humanitarian tragedy that has persisted in Gaza for a year, under the world's gaze, to spread throughout the region," she said.

"We urgently call for the removal of obstacles preventing humanitarian aid from reaching the people of Gaza and for the immediate establishment of cease-fire conditions," she said.

The humanitarian crisis resulting from the ongoing conflicts in Gaza has worsened over the past year in the region, where 1.9 million people, representing 90% of the population, have been displaced, and basic necessities such as clean water and food are becoming increasingly scarce.

Since Israel took control of the Rafah border crossing on May 6, only a limited number of humanitarian aid trucks have been allowed to pass, putting nearly the entire population at risk of hunger and death. Kızılay has continued working to facilitate shipments to Gaza through alternative routes.

Yılmaz explained that the organization has been working to alleviate the humanitarian suffering in Gaza since the first day of the conflict.

"We are closely monitoring the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza, which has turned into a tragedy before the eyes of the entire world since Oct. 7, as Kızılay, we have been making intense efforts to deliver essential humanitarian supplies to the region from the very first day," she explained.

"In light of the recent escalation of conflicts spreading from Gaza to Lebanon, we are also conducting the necessary work to swiftly support the urgent situation and deliver aid materials to the region; however, at the end of this past year, we are greatly concerned about the possibility of the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza spreading throughout the region," she added.

"As Kızılay, we call for the rapid establishment of cease-fire conditions and the urgent removal of obstacles preventing humanitarian aid from reaching the people of Gaza, who are fighting for survival in famine conditions," she stressed.

Kızılay's aid efforts in Gaza

As part of Türkiye's Humanitarian Aid Operation for Palestine, Kızılay has played an active role in the shipment of over 50,000 tons of supplies via air, sea and land. Coordinating with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and supported by nongovernmental organizations, Kızılay sent off 11 Goodness Ships from Mersin Port to Egypt's el-Arish Port, contributing to meeting the most basic humanitarian needs in the region, including food, shelter, hygiene and medical supplies.

Kızılay has sent comprehensive supplies equivalent to 900 trucks to the region, ensuring that more than 70% of the aid reached the Gaza Strip.

15,000 daily meals

Despite all the difficulties and challenges, Kızılay continues its kitchen operations in Gaza. Since Oct. 7, the kitchen has been providing hot meals for 15,000 people daily, first in Rafah and then in Deir al-Balah.

Working in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent and the Palestinian Red Crescent at every stage of delivering aid to Gaza, the organization has so far delivered a total of 2,745,500 hot meals, as well as 606,486 food packages, 243,059 canned food items, 603,272 clothing items, six ambulances, 466,733 hygiene products, and various other aid to those in need in Gaza.

In June, under the coordination of the Jordanian Red Crescent, Kızılay ensured that 2,500 food and 2,500 hygiene packages reached Gaza via the Erez Crossing from the north.

In August, seven trucks loaded with flour belonging to the Red Crescent crossed into the Gaza Strip from the Kerem Abu Salim Border Crossing from the south.

In September, Kızılay also supported the people of Gaza with 5,000 food packages sourced locally. An additional 5,000 food packages are planned to be delivered from Jordan in October for distribution in the Gaza Strip.