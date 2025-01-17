The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), which rushes to aid those in need around the world, reached a total of 46 million people’s lives in 2024 with the support of 1,022,927 donors.

Kızılay, a beacon of hope for the oppressed through its humanitarian efforts, continues to extend a helping hand to the world in 2024 as well.

In 2024, the Kızılay reached 33 million people domestically and 13 million people abroad, assisting a total of 46 million people in need.

With 1,022,927 donors, Kızılay carried out humanitarian aid and solidarity work with its 373,365 volunteers through its wide organizational network.

In 2025, the Kızılay aims to advance its humanitarian aid and solidarity projects even further.

Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, president of the Kızılay, explained that 2024 has been a very busy year. She particularly emphasized the continuous aid sent to the region after the earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023.

"Our priority in 2024 has been the earthquake region. Our state has been doing its part through its ministries in specific areas, but the main function of Kızılay is to fill the small gaps between the state and the people. It is crucial for us to maintain constant contact with our people and conduct needs assessments. For 156 years, with its donors and volunteers, Kızılay has implemented very good projects to address needs, provide support and improve the region. During the recovery period, we have constantly been present in the region with programs like supporting tradesmen and farmers, cash aid programs and socioeconomic strengthening projects. We continue to be present and will stay present."

Yılmaz shared that TL 3.3 billion ($118.8 million) in cash support has been provided to the earthquake region, and TL 450 million worth of support has been given to 8,700 tradespeople and farmers in the area.

She emphasized that social markets, food aid, protection, socioeconomic or psychosocial support programs and health care services will continue to grow and strengthen.

With over 500 service centers and branches across Türkiye, Yılmaz highlighted that these branches and centers continue to carry out the same functions in the earthquake region as they do across the country.

The number of soup kitchens reached 45, and Kızılay boutiques increased to 178, Yılmaz noted, adding that the organization aims to raise this number even further this year.

She also emphasized the importance of Kızılay boutiques, stating that the number of boutiques increased from 128 in 2023 to 178 in 2024, with plans to increase the number further this year.

She stressed that the programs for the Kurban and Ramadan holidays will continue this year, and social aid and education programs will also persist.

Yılmaz reiterated that their vision is to leave no one behind, saying: "In 2024, we reached a total of 33 million people domestically, 13 million abroad and 46 million in total. These figures may seem simple, but when one of these stories comes to light, they carry millions of touching stories. These stories are written hand in hand by our donors and volunteers, creating 'stories of kindness.'"