The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) inaugurated a new delegation office in Damascus, Syria, marking a significant step in expanding its humanitarian mission. The office, located within the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) headquarters, is the second international mission of the Kızılay, following a longstanding collaboration between the two organizations.

The opening ceremony, held on Saturday, Dec. 21, was attended by prominent figures, including Kızılay President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, Syrian Red Crescent President Mohammad Hazem and Alper Küçük, Kızılay general director of International Affairs and Migration Services. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the signing of a protocol that officially established the office.

Following the inauguration, aid packages were distributed to vulnerable residents in the Barzeh district of Damascus, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to on-ground support. During the visit, Yılmaz presented a commemorative plaque to Hazem, congratulating him on his recent appointment and reaffirming their shared commitment to humanitarian efforts.

"This new delegation office will enhance our ability to assess needs and coordinate humanitarian services effectively in the region," Yılmaz stated. She emphasized the importance of collaboration between Red Crescent organizations, noting that partnerships strengthen their impact in addressing humanitarian crises.

"As leaders of two Red Crescents, we pledge to accelerate recovery efforts and advance humanitarian assistance together," she added.

The opening coincided with a major shift in Syria's political landscape. On Dec. 8, anti-regime groups took control of Damascus, marking the end of the Baath Party’s six-decade rule. Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad reportedly fled to Russia, signaling a new chapter for the country.

Aid reaches Idlib camps

On Sunday, Dec. 22, Yılmaz continued her mission with a visit to the Kızılay’s bakery and logistics center in Idlib, Syria. The bakery provides daily bread to several refugee camps, while the logistics center includes a charity market offering essential goods to residents.

Yılmaz distributed toys and clothes to children in nearby camps and visited the Al-Shami camp, which houses disabled residents, as well as local orphanages. She oversaw the distribution of 200 food packages and clothing for 120 children through the Sevgi Butik shop.

"Goodness knows no borders," Yılmaz remarked in a post on X. "The Kızılay will continue to bring hope and relief wherever it is needed in the world."

The organization shared a video highlighting its mission to extend kindness and solidarity to war-affected people. Yılmaz announced plans to expand aid initiatives, including socio-economic empowerment programs and cash assistance for vulnerable communities.

Through its new office in Damascus and ongoing activities in Idlib, the Kızılay reaffirms its dedication to alleviating suffering and restoring hope for those impacted by the Syrian conflict.