The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has the opportunity to convey all its activities to new generations during Red Crescent Week, which starts on Oct. 29, the anniversary of the republic's establishment, and continues until Nov. 4. Reviving the Red Crescent Clubs in schools, the organization has chosen the theme "Generations Change, Hearts Devoted to the Crescent Do Not" for this year's events.

The Turkish Red Crescent aims to instill a sense of charity in new generations and pass on its work during Red Crescent Week. Planned events will revolve around this year's theme.

According to the Turkish Red Crescent, efforts are being made nationwide to ensure that the Red Crescent Clubs, which are synonymous with charity, grow in the memories of children. In collaboration with the Ministry of National Education, the Red Crescent Clubs, which aim to cultivate a love for charity among children, are essential for maintaining the spirit of solidarity.

With the Red Crescent Clubs, students at the preschool, primary, middle and high school levels will learn about charity while moving away from individualism. The project aims to ensure that Red Crescent Clubs are active in all schools, supported by training and workshops brought to 81 cities by guidance teachers.

Every year, the Turkish Red Crescent organizes various events during Red Crescent Week. The Red Crescent will participate in the parade held for the republic's anniversary and will present itself at a ceremony at Anıtkabir, where Young Red Crescent volunteers will pay their respects to the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

Red Crescent branches will visit schools and set up stands in public squares to explain the organization’s work. The Red Crescent Week Street in Ankara aims to introduce tens of thousands of young students to the Red Crescent through fun and educational activities that emphasize the foundational role of charity in solidarity.

An exhibition showcasing the Red Crescent’s stories of kindness and history will welcome visitors to the Turkish Red Crescent Renda Mansion Cultural and Arts Center in Ankara.

Iconic structures in Türkiye, such as museums, historical sites and bridges, will be illuminated in red to symbolize support for the Turkish Red Crescent. The organization will also emphasize the vital importance of blood donation at its blood donation points, raising awareness about the need for blood in the country.