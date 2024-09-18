The Turkish Red Crescent has supported the people of Gaza, who are battling famine-like conditions, with 20,000 food parcels sourced locally due to restrictions on humanitarian aid crossing through border gates.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has been ongoing for 11 months due to continuous conflict, worsens by the day.

Since Israel took control of the Rafah border crossing on May 6, only a limited number of humanitarian aid trucks have been allowed to pass, leaving nearly the entire population at risk of starvation and death.

To overcome the difficulty of delivering aid to Gaza, the Turkish Red Crescent has started distributing food parcels containing 16 essential items, including dry foods, cooking oil and canned tuna, to families in scattered settlements in Khan Younis.

While delivering aid to Gaza, the Red Crescent has coordinated with the Palestinian, Egyptian and Jordanian Red Crescents and continues to plan further humanitarian convoys by road.

Despite the challenging conditions, the Turkish Red Crescent continues to operate a soup kitchen in Gaza, providing vital support to those suffering from the famine.

Since the conflict began on Oct. 7, the soup kitchen first operated in Rafah, then in Deir al-Balah, serving hot meals to 15,000 people daily. Many of those receiving aid have shared that they only eat one meal daily from the Turkish Red Crescent’s soup kitchen.

The Turkish Red Crescent remains committed to assisting the people of Gaza despite the obstacles they face in delivering aid.