The Turkish Red Crescent’s (Kızılay) Ağrı Branch will distribute part of the 1.5 tons of honey produced from 60 hives to those in need for health purposes, while the rest will be sold to provide scholarships for university students.

The "Revitalization Project," launched by the Turkish Red Crescent General Headquarters in various provinces, is being implemented this year at the Ağrı Branch.

As part of the project, a local beekeeper in the Hamur district, known for its rich vegetation, volunteered to maintain the 60 hives owned by the Red Crescent. The beehives, attended to by Red Crescent volunteers, have recently produced honey.

Branch President Orhan Tatlı and volunteers have been harvesting the honey, with part filtered through a machine and the rest packaged in comb form.

A portion of the honey will be distributed to those in need within the city, and the remaining honey will be sold in markets. The revenue will be used to provide scholarships to financially disadvantaged university students.

President Tatlı expressed happiness about successfully implementing the project. He noted that their efforts aim to assist those in need in various ways: "We started this project in the spring. We have 60 hives, and the honey we obtain will be distributed to those in need in both comb and filtered forms. We will also use the revenue to support needy individuals and students."

Tatlı emphasized that the Red Crescent provides hot meals to those in need year-round and supports them in various areas. He recalled that the "Revitalization Project" was initiated four years ago by the Turkish Red Crescent General Headquarters, aiming to strengthen communities and contribute to health and the economy. This year’s project focuses on beekeeping with Ağrı’s geographical indication of honey.

Tatlı urged citizens to purchase quality honey and support the cause, saying, " Through our project's results, we hope to provide significant assistance to those in need. The income from our project will offer financial support to university students in our province."

"The honey will be available for sale at our branch and several markets we will announce. By purchasing the Red Crescent-branded honey, people can support a good cause and enjoy organic and natural honey."

Red Crescent volunteer Jundy Cundi, a university student from Indonesia, expressed excitement about participating in the honey harvest in Ağrı, noting the scarcity of bees in his hometown.