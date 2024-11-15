The Turkish Red Crescent has delivered more than 3 million hot meals to Palestinians in Gaza, where ongoing Israeli attacks have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis. Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, the President of the Turkish Red Crescent, confirmed that the organization’s soup kitchen, initially distributing 2,000 meals a day, has expanded to serve 15,000 meals daily.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) in Mersin, Yılmaz stated, "We ensured that the 11 Goodness Ships, supported by all our NGOs, could enter Gaza. As a country that has provided over 65,000 tons of aid, we have become the country delivering the most aid, with 31% of the total. However, this does not bring us peace of mind."

Yılmaz emphasized that the Turkish Red Crescent is the most widespread nongovernmental organization (NGO) globally, operating in more countries than any other organization. She also noted the immense challenges the organization has faced: "Since the closure of this crossing in May, nearly 400 trucks have been waiting outside for about five months. We have been trying to find alternative routes. From the beginning, Jordan was a potential route for us. Through the Jordan Red Crescent, we have brought some supplies via the Kerem Shalom Border Crossing, controlled by Israel."

At a conference in Geneva in October, Yılmaz recalled that the global community, during a meeting organized by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, shared a common concern regarding the blatant violation of humanitarian law in Gaza, "There has never been a period where humanitarian law has been so blatantly disregarded."

Regarding the operation to deliver meals, Yılmaz shared the difficulty of working in such dire conditions, "We are talking about a place with no electricity, gas or stoves. To cook 15,000 meals, we need to make a fire using wood. We gather branches and brushwood, and fires are kept burning under large cauldrons for hours. Despite all these difficulties, we continue to do this, saying, 'At least we can deliver those 15,000 meals, and we have the means to do so.'"

She reaffirmed the Turkish Red Crescent’s commitment to continue its humanitarian efforts in Gaza, "We are using all our efforts to continue this effort; it is a very difficult operation. But, we will not stop; we will keep supporting Gaza and providing the aid needed."