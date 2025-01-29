The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has opened a "Love Store," "Sevgi Mağazası," in Aleppo, Syria, to meet the vital needs of those in the region, such as food and clothing.

In a written statement from the Turkish Red Crescent, it was noted that General Secretary Murat Ellialtı and Syrian Arab Red Crescent Aleppo Branch President Muhammed Shamma attended the opening of the store.

The statement also mentioned that the store, which will be open five days a week, aims to serve an average of 250 people from 50 families daily, providing them with essential goods such as food and clothing.

Following the opening, it was reported that Aleppo residents addressed their clothing needs at the stores. The statement also highlighted that the number of stores serving Syria has reached eight.

The statement emphasized that with the support of donors from Türkiye, humanitarian efforts in Syria will be further diversified.

Additionally, it was announced that an ambulance was donated to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, and the Turkish Red Crescent distributed 200 food packages and 250 stationery kits in the region.

The statement concluded by emphasizing that the Turkish Red Crescent will continue to fight the humanitarian crisis in the region with determination through brick house projects, health services and regular humanitarian aid distributions in the future.