In a recent event marking Red Crescent Week, professor Dr. Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, the President of the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), emphasized the organization's commitment to humanitarian efforts and the importance of advocacy for children facing crises. Speaking at the "Red Crescent Week Street" established at the Turkish Red Crescent’s Etimesgut campus, Yılmaz addressed an audience of preschool and primary school students, stating, “We tell our children with smiling eyes, 'This world exists for you to be good.' Tomorrow, when those children reach our age, they will ask us, 'What were you doing while there was suffering in Gaza, Lebanon or different geographies today?'”

Yılmaz reflected on the previous year’s discussions about the Rafah Border Crossing, which was a focal point of public diplomacy efforts. “Thanks to our efforts, we became the country providing the most aid in the world by allowing 90% of 11 ships to enter through the border crossing,” she said, adding that the crossing has been closed since early May.

Throughout her speech, Yılmaz highlighted the need for lasting peace and adherence to humanitarian law, noting, “We were discussing issues like not attacking civilians even during wartime, keeping humanitarian aid corridors open and not targeting aid workers. Unfortunately, a year has passed, and we have returned to the same issue.”

Addressing the ongoing crisis in Gaza, she reiterated the Turkish Red Crescent's commitment to aid, stating, “With our delegation inside, we continue to provide 15,000 hot meals daily despite all the difficulties.” She also mentioned their efforts to supply materials through the Jordanian Red Crescent, emphasizing the significance of advocacy during these challenging times.

During the event, which saw participation from around 20,000 children, Yılmaz urged the importance of remembering the struggles faced by vulnerable populations and the responsibility to advocate for them. “We need to continue our advocacy strongly and absolutely not forget,” she concluded, stressing the necessity of maintaining focus on humanitarian efforts for a better future for children.