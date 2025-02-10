The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has sent winter aid to 1,250 families in need living in Damascus, the capital of Syria, and Quneitra province.

A relief program was held in the Qudsayya neighborhood of Damascus, attended by Burhan Köroğlu, Türkiye’s acting ambassador to Damascus.

Köroğlu stated that the aid efforts have begun in a neighborhood inhabited by Circassians in Damascus.

Highlighting that winter aid was distributed to Circassians in need, Köroğlu said: “One of the areas where we provide aid across Syria is the Qudsayya neighborhood, home to Circassians. Here, we distributed around 600 food packages and blankets. Our aid efforts will continue in this regard.”

Ferhat Sürmeli, head of the Kızılay’s Syria delegation, stated that a total of 1,250 food packages and blankets were distributed – 750 in the Salam district of Quneitra province and 500 in the Qudsayya neighborhood of Damascus.

Sürmeli emphasized that the aid aims to meet local needs in the region and reiterated the Kızılay’s commitment to supporting families in difficult circumstances.

Ridad Shavka, a resident of Qudsayya, expressed gratitude to the Turkish people and government for the aid, saying, “May God bless their efforts and protect their homeland. May they never experience the hardships and war that we have endured.”