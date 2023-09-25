A team of scientists from Istanbul University (IU) has embarked on an expedition into the depths of the Marmara Sea, utilizing a robotic camera system to explore and document the mysteries of its rarely studied marine ecosystems.

With the technology used in the research, researchers captured images of organisms thriving in the uncharted territories of this submerged world.

Descending to depths of approximately 200 meters (655 feet), the scientists are probing the enigmatic world where sunlight seldom reaches. The robotic camera not only captures visuals of these deep-sea inhabitants but also records critical light measurements, shedding light on the unique conditions prevailing in this lightless realm.

Associate professor Bülent Topaloğlu from the Department of Marine Biology expressed the significance of this endeavor, stating, "For the first time in Türkiye, we are visually documenting these creatures using an underwater robot, and we aim to draw conclusions by analyzing these images."

This ambitious project, spearheaded by IU's Faculty of Aquatic Sciences, focuses on studying the distribution and biodiversity of organisms such as sponges, corals and hydroids residing in the depths of the Marmara Sea. Over the course of two years, scientists embarked on two research voyages aboard the university's research vessel, "R/V Yunus-S," to delve into the mysteries of this relatively uncharted marine environment.

Topaloğlu highlighted the challenging nature of this research, saying, "Studying creatures at these depths presents significant difficulties. However, our underwater robot enables us to visually document these organisms and provides valuable insights. Additionally, we are collecting samples deemed crucial using the robot's arm."

He stressed on the groundbreaking nature of this research, emphasizing that such in-depth exploration of the Marmara Sea's depths has been limited in Türkiye. "By better understanding the dynamics of these communities, which exist in complete darkness beyond a certain depth, we can develop strategies for their protection," Topaloğlu added.

Professor Nur Eda Topçu, another key member of the team, shared her perspective on the project, revealing her long-standing research on corals in the Marmara Sea. "The corals in this region are truly unique. We have been diving to a depth of 40 meters with scuba gear in the islands region, south of Marmara, to study and monitor these extraordinary coral communities and their health."

Topçu expressed the team's curiosity about the unknown, saying: "We wanted to explore what lies beyond this depth. Hence, we initiated this project to identify the types of corals found at depths of 50 meters and beyond, their habitat preferences, and the accompanying sponges and hydroids."

The IU team repeatedly deployed a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), equipped with an underwater imaging system, into the Marmara Sea's dark abysses, capturing real-time images and gathering samples from the seabed. Furthermore, they developed a light meter to record variations in light levels from the sea surface to its profound depths.

The data and images amassed during this pioneering research will be painstakingly analyzed, frame by frame, offering invaluable insights for future scientific investigations.