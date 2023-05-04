A capital of tourism that hosts millions of visitors every year, Antalya's popularity as a spot for multimillion-dollar Indian weddings that traditionally last three days and three nights continues in 2023.

A rich cultural and traditional heritage, delicious cuisine and popular Indian music in the summer breeze of Turkish resort cities is a dream wedding for nearly every Indian, while several high-budget Indians have made their dream come true. Performances, sound and light shows, and activities to be held throughout the day for the weddings are designed with tens of thousands of flowers that give guests an unforgettable experience.

Among such couples, an Indian Canadian family recently had a magnificent wedding in Belek with nearly 250 guests from India. The preparations for the wedding stretched over six months. In addition, professional film and production teams, and technical teams, including 25 Indian chefs and many spices, were brought from India for the ceremony.

The million-dollar wedding, organized according to Indian traditions, lasted for three days and three nights and started with the welcome party on the first day. The pre-wedding ceremony, "henna night," was organized where a henna master adorned the bride's hands and feet. The henna ceremony lasted for five hours and was followed by "high tea" and the dances of the bride and groom families on the second day.

On the main day of the wedding, concerts were held, and a religious ceremony was held with a "baarat" ceremony, where the entire groom's side walks with the rhythm of drummers to officially meet the elders of the bride's side.

Sadi Algan, the project manager of Inventum Global, who organized the wedding, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they are proud to hold the 23rd lavish wedding in the city this year and said Antalya and the whole Mediterranean region offers Indian couples the most romantic wedding setting against the backdrop of the turquoise Aegean Sea, lush green pine forests and its famous marina.

"The city is easily reached by connecting flights from India via Istanbul and direct flights from the capitals of Europe. In addition, one can easily arrange direct charter flights to Bodrum from any Indian city for a great destination wedding. Moreover, it offers the most luxurious stays for Indian wedding couples. The vast majority of our deluxe hotels feature versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces that can accommodate large wedding parties and, among others, ballrooms, extensive gardens, poolside areas and beach clubs," he added.

Algan said these high-budget weddings significantly contribute to the country's economy and employment: "We aim to have around 40-50 weddings this year."

Antalya, visited by tourists from different countries with its sea, sand, sun, historical and touristic places, natural coves and luxury facilities, has also come to the fore as the address of Indian weddings for the past several years.

"The whole organization is done according to the wishes of the wedding party," Algan emphasized.