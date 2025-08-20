Turkish scientists have conducted extensive and systematic monitoring studies in the Arctic Ocean to investigate the effects of climate change on the region’s ecosystems, utilizing a combination of biological, chemical and physical data.

The 5th National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition, conducted under the auspices of the Presidency and coordinated by the Ministry of Industry and Technology in collaboration with the TÜBİTAK MAM Polar Research Institute, has adopted a multidisciplinary approach to investigate environmental transformations in the Arctic.

The expedition encompasses a range of research methods, including environmental DNA (eDNA) analyses of seawater, sediment, sea ice and glacier samples, as well as depth-based measurements of temperature and salinity using CTD devices. These measurements enable scientists to track long-term changes in the region, providing valuable insights into the ongoing effects of climate change.

Environmental DNA, collected from samples across the Arctic, enables researchers to trace the genetic material left by organisms in their environment, offering a unique way to monitor biological changes in the ecosystem. These data are evaluated alongside measurements of chlorophyll, organic matter, nutrient salts and other physical parameters collected using CTD devices, providing an integrated understanding of the region’s environmental dynamics.

The expedition also aims to track large-scale environmental changes, such as the northward movement of Atlantic water masses, known as Atlantification, and the spread of boreal species into the Arctic, a phenomenon referred to as Borealization. This holistic approach allows researchers to assess the broader ecological impacts of climate change more accurately.

Associate professor Erhan Arslan, deputy expedition leader for science at the 5th National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition, emphasized the importance of collaboration between Turkish scientists and visiting international researchers.

“For example, in our CTD measurements, we examine conductivity, salinity and temperature distribution at various depths. Through these monitoring projects, we can see how sea ice melting affects marine ecosystems. Researchers combine measurements from different points and integrate data across projects, harmonizing multiple disciplines into a comprehensive monitoring initiative,” Arslan said.

Bilge Durgut, a Ph.D. student at the Middle East Technical University (METU) Institute of Marine Sciences, Department of Marine Biology and Fisheries, highlighted that this year’s expedition marks one of Türkiye’s first systematic Arctic monitoring efforts with the project titled “Toward smart biodiversity monitoring in the Arctic.”

Durgut stated that during last year’s expedition, they collected water, sediment, sea ice and glacier melt samples from the Barents Sea and the surrounding Svalbard region. This year, they are sampling from the same stations to track temporal changes.

“We collected environmental DNA (eDNA) from seawater. Environmental DNA (eDNA) refers to the genetic material left behind by organisms in their surroundings. Alongside these samples, we also collect data on chlorophyll, particulate organic matter, nutrient salts and phytoplankton pigments, which we evaluate together with CTD data,” Durgut explained.

She added that eDNA analyses from sediment, sea ice and glacier samples allow them to understand both eukaryotic and prokaryotic community structures, as well as the biogeochemical characteristics of the region.

According to Durgut, one of the main objectives of the study is to monitor the biological traces of major environmental transformations, such as Atlantification and Borealization. “Tracking these changes over the long term is crucial to understanding the effects of climate change at the ecosystem level. This integrated monitoring approach, combining molecular biology, oceanography and biogeochemistry, contributes both to the conservation of Arctic biodiversity and to strengthening Türkiye’s scientific presence in polar research,” she said.

Associate professor Aslıhan Nasıf, a researcher from Dokuz Eylül University, Institute of Marine Sciences and Technology, who studies marine geology and geophysics, noted that she has been conducting CTD measurements and oceanographic studies in the Arctic for the past two years.

“Our work is fundamentally based on CTD data measurements. It may sound highly technical, but it is actually straightforward. We measure temperature, salinity and density at different depths to understand the layers of the water column step by step,” Nasıf explained.

She emphasized that the Arctic is one of the regions most visibly affected by climate change. “Melting ice introduces freshwater at the surface, which can dramatically change the structure of the water column. Our goal is to track these changes year by year, meter by meter and even centimeter by centimeter,” Nasıf said.

Nasıf added that the CTD project has evolved into a comprehensive monitoring initiative. “By revisiting the same stations in each expedition and collecting new data, we gain a better understanding of what nature is telling us. Surface temperatures fluctuate, salinity varies and each measurement station provides critical insight into hydrographic changes in the area."

"These data are not only important for scientific research but also have global relevance because changes in the Arctic affect ecosystems worldwide. We are here to detect, understand and communicate these changes in real time,” she said.

The CTD method, widely used across multiple marine science disciplines, allows researchers to monitor changes along the water column. Nasıf noted that other scientists, including biologists and chemists, rely on this measurement to know precisely from which depth, temperature and salinity the samples were collected, making it a versatile tool that supports a broad range of research disciplines.