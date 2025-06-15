A cancer treatment project, developed at Biruni University’s Faculty of Pharmacy, is turning everyday drug molecules into ultra-small quantum dots – offering new hope in oncology with more effective and lower-dose therapies.

The project, officially titled “Investigation of the Mechanism of Action of Next-Generation Carbon Quantum Dots Prepared from Known Molecules in Cancer Treatment,” has earned support under TÜBİTAK’s ARDEB 1002-A Rapid Support Program.

The initiative is led by professor Dr. Ismail Tuncer Değim, dean of Biruni University's Faculty of Pharmacy, and research assistant Besa Bilakaya from the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology. What sets their work apart is the method of forming quantum dots directly from the drug molecules themselves, instead of loading those molecules into pre-formed dots – a first in the scientific world, according to the team.

Quantum dots are nanometer-scale semiconducting particles, about 1-billionth of a meter in size, with unique optical and electronic properties. The researchers describe them as “so small they almost don’t behave like solids.” Professor Değim defines their quantum behavior as marked by unpredictability and extraordinary responsiveness.

“A quantum dot doesn’t have a surface that reflects light. Once a drug becomes a quantum dot, its solubility, permeability, blood concentration and therapeutic effect all increase dramatically.”

“When we convert a compound like citric acid into a quantum dot, it starts to show entirely new antimicrobial and cellular effects,” said Değim. “This transformation creates a highly reactive form of the drug with unpredictable new properties.”

The quantum dots developed are approximately 1 nanometer in size and demonstrate the ability to pass through biological barriers, like the blood-brain barrier, that conventional drug molecules often cannot. Their fluorescent properties also make it possible to image cancerous tissues, allowing dual-use for both treatment and diagnostic imaging.

Değim emphasizes that the technique is both simple and fast, taking approximately 20 minutes to complete. This makes it highly scalable and practical for a variety of applications. A forthcoming academic paper on the method is currently in the final stages of publication, and Değim has already been invited to present the findings at a scientific event in Austria.

Unlike standard chemotherapy drugs, which often harm healthy cells, the quantum-dot-based drugs developed in this project aim to target only cancer cells, resulting in fewer side effects and greater efficacy, even at significantly lower doses.

“In our tests using cell cultures and animal models, the quantum form of the drug was at least 10 times more effective than the normal form. That means we can reduce the dose by 90% while achieving stronger results.”

Some of the quantum dots are derived from readily available, affordable compounds, such as caffeine, citrulline, salicylic acid, and boron derivatives. The team has shown that once converted into quantum dots, these everyday compounds demonstrate surprising anticancer effects.

“For example, caffeine alone isn’t used as a cancer drug,” explained Değim. “But in its quantum form, it can target and damage cancer cells with unprecedented efficiency. It’s not about using toxic agents anymore, we are trying to develop new-generation drugs that block cancer development while preserving healthy tissues.”

Beyond cancer therapy, the innovation has potential implications for space pharmacy. With future space missions requiring compact and efficient medication, Değim notes that transforming drugs into highly concentrated quantum forms could drastically reduce the volume and weight of medical supplies needed for space travel.

The quantum drugs’ ability to pass cellular membranes quickly and accumulate in target tissues efficiently makes them ideal for such scenarios. Moreover, their fluorescent nature enables real-time tracking and imaging during therapy.

“This method is the treatment of the next century,” said Değim. “With a single compound, we can now achieve both diagnosis and treatment, which currently requires separate procedures.”

The project uses Biruni University's research laboratories and devices purchased through earlier TÜBITAK-supported projects. The team emphasized that all analyses and imaging are done in-house, with full independence and technical competence.

The study is also gaining international attention. After an online seminar presented to faculty in Dublin, Ireland, Değim received highly positive responses and has since initiated collaborative research projects with international teams.

Research assistant Besa Bilakaya, a doctoral candidate at Biruni University and co-lead on the project, has worked with Değim since her undergraduate days. She has focused her Ph.D. dissertation on carbon quantum dots and is conducting in-depth experiments on five carbon sources: caffeine, citrulline, salicylic acid, and two boron-based compounds.

“We’ve created quantum dots from these sources and have already conducted toxicity tests, cell imaging, and early diagnostics,” said Bilakaya. “With TÜBITAK support, we’re now moving into animal imaging and testing cell death using different visualization methods.”

She added that the method works by reducing drug molecules to sizes under 10 nanometers, enhancing cellular uptake and biocompatibility, particularly for hard-to-reach areas like the brain. In preclinical trials, the technique showed great promise for treating multiple stages of cancer, from initial detection to late-stage therapy.

According to Değim, the ultimate goal is to democratize cancer treatment by turning cheap, widely available molecules into highly potent quantum medicines. For instance, transforming sitrulline, typically used as a dietary supplement, into a cancer-inhibiting agent.

“Instead of spending millions on patented drugs, we are working to produce more effective treatments from low-cost materials,” Değim said. “When people drink coffee, they ingest caffeine. Our project tries to turn that caffeine into a drug molecule that prevents cancer.”