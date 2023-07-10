In a remarkable display of creativity and concern for the environment, a painter and sculptor, Nurettin Çakmak, has captured attention in the central Artuklu district of Mardin with his latest sculpture, Shahmaran. Crafted entirely from recycled metal wastes, the artwork serves as a powerful reminder of the pressing issue of environmental pollution, calling for waste reduction to ensure a beautiful and sustainable future for later generations.

With the support of his wife, Agrin Çakmak, Nurettin Çakmak has converted the ground floor of their house into a workshop, popularly known as "Mardin Art Center." Together, they have produced 21 thought-provoking works to shed light on environmental pollution and the importance of recycling.

Shahmaran is Çakmak's 22nd masterpiece representing a mythical creature from Armenian, Indo-Iranian and Turkic folklore – a half-woman and half-snake figure. Uniquely, this sculpture incorporates metal recycling waste and dinner spoons, making it an exquisite blend of art and sustainability.

In a gesture of goodwill, Çakmak donated this sculpture, created using 700 tablespoons and 250 kilograms (551.16 pounds) of metal recycling waste over three months, to the waste museum housed within Haşimoğlu Atik Entegre A.Ş in the Midyat district. Previously, he has gifted his artworks to private companies, museums and institutions, emphasizing his commitment to raising awareness about environmental concerns.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Nurettin Çakmak revealed that he pursued a degree in Fine Arts Education from Dicle University Ziya Gökalp Education Faculty, specializing in painting. However, his passion for sculpture emerged around 2010 when he began creating art from discarded materials.

In addition to his commissioned pieces, Çakmak has produced and sold 21 artworks, each serving as a poignant statement on environmental pollution.

Çakmak's repertoire includes various creations highlighting the environment and climate crisis, such as a telescope crafted from exhaust pipes and a stickman composed of waste and scrap materials. He explained, "I work to raise awareness in people about the environment and recycling."

While bicycle chains, balls and other metal parts find their way into his works, Çakmak's innovative use of spoons in his latest sculpture resonates deeply. He initially sourced spoons from his own home, then extended the collection to include those from his neighbors. He hopes that his donated work will captivate visitors at the waste museum in Midyat and encourage reflection on the urgent need for environmental preservation.

Çakmak expressed his deep concern over the escalating pollution plaguing the world and the adverse effects of plastic bottles on the environment. He remarked: "Let's not betray the nature we live in. We need to be loyal to nature."

Agrin Çakmak highlighted their recent foray into sculpting with waste materials. Witnessing the stunning outcomes of their creations has intensified their interest in this field. The couple strives to instill this environmental sensitivity in their children and the surrounding community.

About Shahmaran

Shahmaran, a legendary figure believed to reside in the Mediterranean town of Tarsus, has become a symbol deeply rooted in Turkish culture. The regions of Mardin, with their large Kurdish and Arabic population, often invoke Shahmaran's legend through embroidery, fabrics, rugs and jewelry. The story and imagery associated with Shahmaran are regarded as national treasures in Türkiye, carrying profound cultural and historical significance.

Çakmak's Shahmaran sculpture serves as a testament to the power of art in addressing environmental issues, compelling viewers to reflect on their individual responsibility to protect and preserve our shared planet. Through his innovative approach to recycling, he hopes to inspire others to take action and build a sustainable future for generations to come.