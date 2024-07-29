Turkish authorities apprehended three internationally wanted criminals involved in multiple crimes, including drug trafficking, the Turkish interior minister said Monday.

Ali Yerlikaya said on X that Alexander Gustafsson, sought by Sweden on an Interpol red notice for drug trafficking, money laundering, doping and forgery, was detained in Istanbul. He had entered Türkiye with a fake Polish passport.

Dragan Pavlicevic, wanted by Montenegro on an Interpol red notice for drug trafficking and membership in a criminal organization, was captured in Istanbul on Sunday.

The Interpol red notice stated that Pavlicevic, along with organized crime members, were involved in the shipment of 1.5 tons of cocaine in Montenegro, Colombia, Ecuador, Australia and the Netherlands. He was also implicated in the shipment of 900 kilograms (1,984 pounds) of cocaine sourced from Ecuador.

Additionally, Alexandar Nedevski, wanted by Sweden with a red diffusion for money laundering and drugs, was detained in the Bodrum district of the Muğla province. He had also entered Türkiye with a counterfeit Kosovo passport.