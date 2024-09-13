Ayaz Koç's journey began amid heartbreak. On Feb. 6, 2023, Türkiye was rocked by devastating earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş. The disaster left countless families shattered and children orphaned. In response to this tragedy, Koç, an ordinary young man, made an extraordinary decision: He would become Spider-Man.

Dressed in a bright red-and-blue Spider-Man costume – a gift from his parents – Koç entered the disaster zones. His aim was to bring comfort and joy to children who had lost everything.

“It wasn’t just about wearing a costume; it was about being a symbol of hope,” Koç said. His videos of these interactions quickly went viral, striking a chord across Türkiye.

Motivated by the widespread support and the positive impact he witnessed, Koç decided to extend his mission beyond the earthquake zones. He set out on a nationwide tour, visiting all 81 provinces of the country. His goal was to spread a message of hope and resilience, engaging with communities and sharing the beauty of Türkiye through social media.

During his tour, Koç has recently made stops in cities like Balıkesir, where he has played with children, interacted with locals and sampled regional delicacies.

“I visit schools, try local foods and explore historical sites,” Koç said.

Koç has been traveling for 375 days and plans to continue his tour, with Aydın as his next destination. Each stop is a new chapter in his story of spreading joy and hope across Türkiye.