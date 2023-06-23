A member of the Turkish charity organization protecting strays has been detained over alleged threats via social media issued against individuals harming dogs, local media reported late Sunday.

The suspect, identified as B.A., a member of the "Paw Guards" association, was apprehended and taken into custody following the investigation initiated by the Istanbul Security Directorate's Security Branch.

According to the reports of Anadolu Agency (AA), the suspect B.A. was detained after the accusation that a member of the Paw Guards issued death threats against individuals who harm stray dogs, in videos shared on social media on June 18.

The suspect was found to have committed the crime of "threat to create fear and panic among the public" and according to the reports is expected to be referred to the judicial authorities on Friday.

The suspect reportedly issued threats during a live stream on his social media account threatening "to form the groups in each province to fight those harming the strays."

Türkiye, known for its affection for stray animals, especially cats and dogs, has faced a heated debate over public safety, with several reported cases of attacks committed by dogs in different provinces.

Although the authorities have tried to address the issue through the construction and opening of animal shelters, the main cause is believed to be the increasing number of dogs roaming the streets.

While the public remains divided, according to the survey conducted by the Interior Ministry in March 2022, it was revealed that a higher number of the Turkish population – 45.1% – do not find stray animals dangerous, while only 34.3% are of the opinion that stray animals pose as a threat.