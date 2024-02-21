A team of students from southern Adana's Science High School is set to participate in a competition in Singapore on April 5-8 with their autonomous underwater vehicle, "ALESTA." The vehicle, designed to contribute to marine mining and microbiology studies, is the students' dedication to innovation and technology.

Under the guidance of their information technology teacher, Ismail Akdaş, four students embarked on the project to develop unmanned underwater systems in 2019. Over time, the team expanded to include 10 members, all working on creating a vehicle that can move wirelessly and execute predetermined tasks using artificial intelligence and camera-supported propellers. The 8-kilogram (18-pound) vehicle, measuring 35 centimeters (14 inches) wide, 45 centimeters long and 35 centimeters high, is equipped with thrusters and robotic arms for carrying objects, along with software that enables color recognition.

"Named 'ALESTA,' meaning 'ready and alert' in maritime terms, the project has already garnered recognition. It won the 'Most Original Software' award at the Unmanned Underwater Systems competition organized by Aselsan as part of Teknofest 2023 and also received the same award at a competition held in Baku the same year. Furthermore, it secured first place at the Steam Azerbaijan Festival," Akdaş said.

"The team's success led them to submit a video of their project to the Singapore AUV Challenge, where autonomous underwater vehicles compete. After passing the preliminary elimination, we have earned the opportunity to participate in the final competition," he said.

Akdaş expressed the team's focus on autonomous underwater vehicles since its inception, highlighting their goal to support marine mining and microbiology studies through the project's camera system. The students' dedication and innovative spirit are sure to make them formidable contenders in the upcoming competition.

Stating that they aim to rank in the competition in Singapore, Akdaş said, "Our students want to add another international success to the previous successes in the competition in Singapore. There will be no distinction between high school and university."

Akdaş stated that ALESTA can perform underwater tasks without human intervention and said, "We aim to design larger vehicles in the future."

The team leader, Ömer Raif Özoğlu, emphasized that they are one of the two Turkish teams that will compete in the competition.

Pointing out that a challenge awaits them, Özoğlu said: "In the competition, we are expected to complete the task of passing through the gate first. Afterward, we need to put the golf ball in the vehicle into the basin and drop it on a pole. After completing these, we complete the task by returning to the starting point."

Özoğlu said they proved themselves with their Teknofest rankings and said, "We proved that high school students can do such studies and receive awards."