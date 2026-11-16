Students from a fine arts high school in Antalya, southern Türkiye, have brought a creative touch to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) by performing for participants with percussion instruments made from discarded materials, highlighting the potential of recycling through music.

A group of 15 students from Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ATSO) Fine Arts High School transformed unused trash bins, oil cans, water containers and other discarded items into musical instruments, entertaining visitors at the U.N. climate conference.

The students collected the materials from their school's cafeteria and storage areas about a month ago, cleaned and painted them and assembled them into percussion instruments. Students from the school's visual arts department also helped decorate the instruments.

The group performed a rhythmic show during the opening of Türkiye's Climate School, an initiative featured at COP31, drawing an enthusiastic response from participants.

Student Nar Baklavacı said the group was inspired by the Zero Waste Movement and wanted to contribute to the climate summit with a creative initiative of their own.

“When we heard that Türkiye's Climate School would open as part of COP31, we were excited and wanted to take part with a project,” Baklavacı said.

She explained that the students collected unused materials from their school and worked together to turn them into percussion instruments.

“We gathered unused trash bins and oil cans from our school's cafeteria and storage areas. Around 15 of us cleaned them together in the school courtyard, while our friends from the visual arts department helped paint them. We assembled the materials and created a lovely percussion group,” she said.

Baklavacı added that the audience welcomed their performance and that the group would continue performing at the summit until COP31 concludes.

Another student, Irmak Yarımbıyık, said the project aimed to raise awareness about waste and demonstrate how discarded materials could be repurposed.

The students first selected suitable materials before beginning their rhythm rehearsals, she said.

“It has been a great project. Participants are keeping the rhythm along with us, and seeing them do that makes us happy. We want to develop the project further,” Yarımbıyık said.

The performance offers a creative example of how reuse and recycling can be incorporated into everyday life, bringing the message of zero waste to an international audience through music.