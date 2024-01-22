In a creative initiative that blends environmental consciousness with an entrepreneurial spirit, students in southern Şanlıurfa are generating income for their school by transforming wood, stone and plastic waste into unique souvenir products.

Under the guidance of their Technology and Design teacher, Aydın Avcu, these students contribute to their school's financial needs and actively participate in the Zero Waste Project.

Avcu, with the support of the Directorate of National Education and the school administration, established a dedicated Technology and Design class to promote the Zero Waste Project. In this class, students under his mentorship, collect various waste materials such as stone, plastic and wood, turning them into imaginative designs and practical items.

Every year, the students produce between 200 and 300 pieces of art by developing their manual skills in the Technology and Design classes. These creations are proudly exhibited at the end of the academic year, and the income generated from the sales of these unique souvenirs goes toward meeting the school's various needs.

Avcu shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that the primary goal of their initiative is to recycle waste materials. Students are encouraged to produce diverse products using unused materials found at home, school and in their surroundings. Inspired by the project led by first lady Emine Erdoğan, the students create works that showcase their creativity and contribute positively to the environment.

"Our students initially had reservations about the products they could make from waste materials. After creating a few items, they noticed the change. Over time, their manual skills improved and now they continue to work happily in the workshop. We aim to open a remarkable exhibition at the end of the year," Avcu expressed.

School principal Ali Kılıç highlighted that the workshop began with a small dream but evolved into a valuable initiative that enhances students' manual skills while contributing positively to nature. Kılıç emphasized the significant impact these works have on the environment, as students actively collect and repurpose stones, wood and various waste materials from the streets.

Students such as Zeynep Erek and Maria Muhammed shared their experiences, expressing their joy in creating various products from collected waste materials. They noted the positive reactions received from the community, emphasizing the fun and satisfaction derived from the class.

This innovative project not only supports the school's financial needs but also instills a sense of environmental responsibility and creativity in the students of Şanlıurfa. As they continue transforming waste into art, these students prove that sustainable practices can also be financially rewarding.