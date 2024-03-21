Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has implemented 208 projects and activities in Tunisia in a wide range of areas, from education to health, to agriculture and animal husbandry to administrative and civil infrastructure, for 12 years.

According to TIKA, in order to carry out technical cooperation and development activities between Türkiye and Tunisia, TIKA started its work in the country in 2012 and opened the Tunisia Program Coordination Office in 2013.

TIKA organized 208 projects and activities in different regions of the country in the fields of education and vocational training, health, development of administrative units, support to agriculture and animal husbandry, contribution to cultural life and emergency humanitarian aid.

Within the scope of various projects by TIKA to strengthen the administrative and civil infrastructures in Tunisia, 600 motor vehicles were procured and delivered to local governments and ministries.

Tunisia's first carpet maintenance and repair center was established within the Carpet and Weaving Development Center, affiliated with the Tunisian Ministry of Tourism and Crafts. The center's machines were produced in Türkiye.

As a result of the cooperation with Tunisia's local TAP News Agency, a full-fledged television studio was established within the agency.

The technical equipment needed to digitize the works within the Raqqada Manuscripts Preservation Laboratory was provided.

The cafeteria and bathrooms of Hafsia Children's Complex, which provides social and psychological support to children of low-income families in need of special protection and support, have been renewed.

Within the scope of the "International Police Cooperation Project" carried out in cooperation with TIKA and the General Directorate of Security, 922 Tunisian police officers in Türkiye and Tunisia received technical courses, which have continued to this day.

Laboratory materials and equipment were provided to establish the "Medical and Aromatic Plants" department within the Manouba Agricultural Vocational Training Center, which is affiliated with the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture.

Within the scope of the project carried out by the Tunisian National Seed Bank, which aims to identify local olive species in the country, measure their productivity, multiply them and distribute them to farmers, the necessary equipment and materials were provided by TIKA.

In the Beni Khadesh district, a tractor, the necessary hardware materials and a total of 6,000 fig tree seedlings were distributed to 150 farmers who are members of the Al-Baraka cooperative to support farmers whose livelihood is agriculture and animal husbandry.

TİKA also implemented 25 educational projects in the field of education in the 2012-2023 period and provided educational supplies, equipment and stationery to 12 schools in different regions of Tunisia.

Within the scope of Turkish language learning in Tunisia, TIKA established Turkish Language and Multimedia Classes at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences of the University of Tunisia in 2016, at Susa Pilot High School in 2019, at Sadikiye High School founded by Hayrettin Pasha and at the Foreign Languages ​​School Command of the Tunisian Ministry of Defense.

Digital infrastructure supported Zeytune University Library, one of the most established higher education institutions in Tunisia and the Islamic world.

Support was provided to the Monastir Science Center, affiliated with the Tunisian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, to provide modern facilities and services.

Information technology classes were created in two training centers affiliated with the Tunisian Tourism Professions Training Agency.

In the studio where the National Child and Youth Information Center was established, training opportunities were provided for children and young people in the fields of photography, video recording and editing, short feature film shooting, press and communication.

A laboratory was established at the Sfax Formation Center, where 100 students per year can receive training on solar energy systems.

Pedagogical materials, toys and equipment necessary for psychomotor development were provided to the local Korba Disabled Support Association and Nabil Mentally Disabled Assistance Association.

The bathroom and kitchen areas of the Dar Essebil Mother and Child Protection Association Orphanage, which provides services for babies in need of care, were renewed and brought to modern standards.

Thanks to the pastry workshop established within the Menzelbuzelfa Mentally Disabled Aid Union Training Center, slightly disabled people can participate in production and earn income by receiving vocational training.

In addition, a fully equipped ambulance was delivered to the Tunisian Ministry of Health as part of the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.