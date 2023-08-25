Ali Sabanci, a member of one of Türkiye's wealthiest families along with his wife Vuslat Dogan Sabancı, were injured in a boat accident while vacationing in Greece, the company said Friday.

The chair of the company that owns Türkiye's low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines, propeling it into Türkiye's second-largest airline, and founder of Esas Holding, met with the accident late on Thursday off the Aegean island of Leros, when an inflatable speedboat taking the couple to the shore from their yacht crashed into the rocks, as per local media reports.

A statement from Esas Holding did not provide details on their conditions, but media reports suggested the two were seriously hurt.

The duo were evacuated to the nearby Turkish resort of Bodrum for treatment, from where Ali Sabanci, 54, was later airlifted to a hospital in Istanbul, said Demirören News Agency (DHA).