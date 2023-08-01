In order to maximize the scientific work of faculty members focusing on climate change and bringing them under one roof, a climate center aiming to develop interdisciplinary projects was established at one of Türkiye's leading universities, its rector said Tuesday.

Professor Mustafa Verşan Kök, the Middle East Technical University (METU) rector, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the university currently boasts over 40 research centers and laboratories covering various fields and disciplines.

Stating that they are nearing the end of their efforts to gather these centers under one roof in the METU Research Park, Kök said that the climate center was established within the university campus to develop interdisciplinary projects and to increase the contribution of the research activities carried out by the institution to the industry and society through the support of the Presidency Strategy and Budget Directorate research infrastructure project.

He noted that the METU Research Park would be inaugurated in November this year, adding that it will be a large center where current and prospective research will be carried out.

"It includes 73 offices, 78 laboratories, 10 meeting rooms, a multipurpose hall for 126 people, and a seminar hall for 60 people. The total indoor area of ​​the building, including seminar, exhibition and library areas, will encompass 23,500 square meters (252,951 square feet)," Kök said.

The primary goal of the Research Park is to encourage collaboration among researchers from diverse backgrounds, promoting knowledge exchange and mutual learning between different centers. Professor Kök emphasized the significance of the METU Design Factory as a starting point for this vision, bringing together faculty members and students from various disciplines.

Reflecting on the climate change effect that "has recently reached a level that affects all humanity," Kök said that the climate center will be located within the newly created research park at METU.

Kök, who recognized climate change as a problem that requires an interdisciplinary approach, highlighted that the climate center aims to maximize the contribution of the faculty members, whose priority areas are climate and sustainability. "Like this, we will be able to carry out their studies in harmony and cooperation around a certain strategy, thus maximizing their contribution to the country's obligations and priorities," he noted.

"With the METU Climate Center, it is aimed to contribute to the development of scientific, realistic and reliable climate and sustainable development strategies and policies that the country and society will need at the national and international level," Kök maintained.

Providing information that nearly 70 faculty members will conduct the scientific research at the center, Kök said these studies will vary from basic research to understanding of climate change and its effects to the development of breakthrough technologies that will come to the fore in the fight against it to the adaptation of cities and society to climate change.

Moreover, the center will prioritize public involvement and awareness activities, focusing on educating disadvantaged children through the "sea and climate school" program.

Recognizing the urgent need for climate-friendly, low-carbon societies and economies for global sustainability, the METU Climate Center will actively engage with national and international policies on climate change.

This includes collaborations with entities like the Climate Council at METU, the EU Green Deal, EU Missions, U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, and the U.N. Ocean Decade, thereby fostering an integrated approach to addressing climate priorities.

The climate center will facilitate collaboration among various departments at METU and external stakeholders to develop innovative interdisciplinary studies and projects.