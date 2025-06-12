Istanbul Technical University (ITÜ) has announced a special admission initiative to support Harvard University students whose academic plans have been disrupted by recent U.S. visa restrictions affecting international students.

According to a statement from ITÜ, changes in U.S. visa policies have created significant challenges for foreign students seeking to study or continue their education at American universities, including Harvard. In response, ITÜ has launched a dedicated admission process aimed at providing these students with an uninterrupted academic path in Türkiye.

ITÜ Rector Hasan Mandal emphasized the university’s commitment to global academic solidarity and the belief that science transcends borders. “We believe in the universal nature of science and the power of young minds. Through this initiative, we are opening our research centers, academic programs and learning environments to Harvard students who may be affected by visa delays or rejections,” he said.

Mandal noted that this initiative is not just a temporary solution to a bureaucratic issue but a broader invitation to co-create the future of science. “We are offering Harvard students a chance to engage in high-quality education and research within a multicultural academic setting. Our aim is not just to help them continue their studies, but to collaborate with them on global scientific advancement,” he added.

The university’s Senate approved the initiative on June 4, 2025, and applications are now open through ITÜ’s official admissions portal. Harvard students interested in transferring or participating in research programs can submit their applications online, and decisions will be issued within one week.

Mandal also highlighted ITÜ’s growing prominence in global academic rankings, noting that the university currently ranks 79th worldwide in engineering and technology fields.

“We are determined to climb even higher. With our 252 years of academic experience, we are confident that we can provide Harvard students with the environment and support they need to thrive,” he said.

ITÜ stated that accepted students will have access to the university’s research centers and may participate in ongoing international projects. More details are available on the university’s admissions website.

The recent visa restrictions affecting international students, including those at Harvard University, stem from a policy introduced under former U.S. President Donald Trump. A presidential proclamation signed during his administration imposed limits on student and exchange visitor visas, citing national security concerns.