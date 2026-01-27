Türkiye is set to host the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31), one of the world’s most significant global climate summits held under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), bringing international leaders, policymakers and climate stakeholders together to shape the global climate agenda.

As preparations for the summit accelerate, Samed Ağırbaş, president of the Zero Waste Foundation, has been appointed as COP31 High-Level Climate Champion, a role tasked with strengthening cooperation between governments and non-state actors and accelerating the implementation of climate commitments.

The appointment was announced by Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum. Following the announcement, Ağırbaş described the COP31 process not merely as a diplomatic calendar, but as a responsibility-driven global transformation journey.

“Our COP31 journey marks the beginning of a path with great responsibility and clear objectives. We will expand the climate struggle through steps whose impact can be measured,” he said.

Ağırbaş underlined that effective climate action depends on delivery rather than declarations.

“The signatures placed at negotiation tables are extremely valuable, but the real power that will heal the planet lies in putting those signatures into practice,” he said. “Our mission is to build an unshakable bridge between governments’ high-level targets and the energy of communities, industry, universities and young people.”

He highlighted the Zero Waste Movement, initiated under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan, chair of the U.N. Advisory Board of High-Level Persons on Zero Waste and honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation, as a central guiding framework for the COP31 period.

“Our strongest compass in this journey is undoubtedly the zero waste model, which spread from Türkiye to the world as a global goodwill movement,” he said, noting that the initiative has evolved into a global culture promoting sustainable lifestyles.

Looking ahead, Ağırbaş said a broad mobilization will be launched through the Zero Waste Forum, bringing together public institutions, international companies, civil society and financial actors.

“Now is the time to transform words into action, intentions into momentum and commitments into tangible achievements, for a fairer, greener and waste-free world,” he said.

The High-Level Climate Champions mechanism was established during the 2015 Paris Climate Conference to support the implementation of the Paris Agreement by strengthening cooperation between governments and non-state actors.