Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu announced that a legislative amendment aimed at restructuring Türkiye’s health care system has been submitted to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM). The proposed bill is expected to introduce fundamental changes that will advance the country’s health care services.

In a statement shared via social media, Memişoğlu described the day as historic and said: “With the legislative amendment proposal submitted to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, the doors to a new era in health care will be opened. Hopefully, a new period will begin very soon. A series of fundamental changes that will advance our health care system will be implemented. A new structure will be established in organ donation, where digital application opportunities will be offered and the donor’s decision will be taken as the basis.”

The proposed legislation will also allow physicians employed in private hospitals to provide services at two different health care institutions. Their earnings will be counted toward severance pay and retirement benefits, addressing a longstanding demand within the medical profession.

Memişoğlu provided further details on the bill’s content: “Health care services will be strengthened with new professional definitions. Opticians’ professional organizations will be activated. Patient and relative consent for medical procedures and applications will now be obtained digitally. Approval processes will be completed more practically, facilitating emergency cases and remote health care delivery.”

The proposal includes increased inspections within pharmaceutical supply chains and medical device sectors, aiming to enhance safety standards. It also imposes stricter oversight on the promotional and informational activities of private health institutions to prevent misleading advertising used for commercial gain.

Memişoğlu added: “Those who seek commercial profit through deceptive and misleading promotional and advertising activities will not be tolerated.”

The bill also tightens regulations regarding the production, licensing and sale of medical cannabis-derived medicines, special medical foods and personal care products. These processes will be exclusively managed by the Ministry of Health under a sustainable and controlled production model.

Closing his statement, Memişoğlu said: “At this point, I want to clearly express that with the knowledge, technical capacity and qualified workforce we possess, we aim for much more. I once again emphasize that we are steadily advancing toward our vision of a healthy "Century of Türkiye" and a globally leading Türkiye in health. I sincerely thank all those who contributed to the preparation of this legislative amendment proposal and wish it to bring good to our country, our nation and our large health care family.”