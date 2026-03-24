Türkiye is advancing its large-scale afforestation efforts with a target of planting 600 million saplings and seeds by November 2026, Forestry General Director Bekir Karacabey announced, emphasizing that the initiative will expand forested areas and create new carbon sink zones.

Karacabey noted that 517 million saplings and seeds were planted last year, adding significant new forest areas to the country’s landscape. He highlighted that the Forestry General Directorate also rehabilitated unproductive or sparse sections of existing forests, improving their productivity and sustainability.

“This effort has enabled Türkiye to climb from sixth to fourth place among countries that increased their forest cover the most, according to the FAO’s 2025 Global Forest Resources Assessment. We have recorded an average annual increase of 118,000 hectares of forest. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has set a target for Nov. 11, 2026, on National Forestation Day events, aiming to plant 600 million saplings and seeds by that date. This will not only expand our forest areas but also establish new carbon sink zones,” Karacabey stated.

Karacabey also underscored that Türkiye is one of only two countries in the world using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for forest monitoring and fire prevention. This year, 14 UAVs will be deployed to continuously observe forest health and take preventive measures against potential threats.

In addition to UAVs, 2,800 camera traps have been strategically positioned across forests to monitor critical areas around the clock, with all activities recorded for evaluation. Karacabey stressed that this advanced technological infrastructure places Türkiye among the world’s most advanced countries in forest monitoring and protection.

Highlighting the importance of forest villagers as key stakeholders, Karacabey explained that the General Directorate supports them not only for forestry work but also in improving their economic and social conditions.

Loans are provided according to individual needs, ranging from installing solar panels to meet electricity demands, insulating homes, or setting up heating systems.

“These loans do not follow a fixed template. We respond to whatever the forest villagers need. Sometimes this involves providing solar energy for their homes, home insulation, or the installation of heating systems. Our priority is to ensure that they can live and work sustainably in their local communities,” Karacabey said.

The Forestry General Director detailed that 20% of these loans are grants, while the remaining 80% are interest-free, with repayment periods ranging from three to seven years, depending on the type of loan.

“In 2025, we distributed TL 2.5 billion ($56.37 million) in loans. For 2026, the budget has been increased to TL 3.2 billion. Our goal is to ensure forest villagers are satisfied and sustained in their home regions. There are no restrictive conditions on these projects; we assist citizens in whatever they require,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Karacabey invited all citizens to participate in tree-planting events during Forest Week. A major event will take place in Ankara on March 26 with the participation of Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumaklı, and additional tree-planting activities will be held in all 81 provinces throughout the week.

“We welcome everyone to the local tree-planting sites. We want every citizen to have a tree they planted themselves during their lifetime,” Karacabey said.