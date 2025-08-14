Turkish authorities arrested 80,775 people across the country on narcotics-related charges since the current Cabinet took office on June 4, 2023, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Wednesday.

Speaking at a security assessment meeting in the eastern province of Muş, Yerlikaya outlined recent successes in combating crime, noting that in Muş alone, crimes against individuals fell by 15% during this Cabinet’s term, with 201 fewer such incidents compared to the previous period. The province’s crime-solving rate exceeds the national average of 98.1%, he added.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to fighting drugs, the minister said local operations in Muş seized 132 kilograms of narcotics and 5,221 pills, leading to 145 arrests and judicial controls for 27 suspects.

“We will never allow anyone to mortgage our future with this poison called drugs,” Yerlikaya said. “From kingpins to street dealers, regardless of whether they produce or sell, we will catch them all and hand them over to justice.”

In the fight against organized crime in Muş, security forces dismantled two criminal networks during the current term, arresting eight suspects and placing six under judicial control. Yerlikaya urged citizens to report illegal activities such as organized crime, migrant smuggling and drug trafficking via the 112 hotline.

Yerlikaya also detailed nationwide efforts against illegal betting. Since June 2023, security forces have conducted 1,164 operations, arresting 2,400 suspects, placing 1,911 under judicial control and blocking access to 62,749 illegal betting websites.

In the realm of cybercrime, authorities have identified 288,501 accounts involved in illegal activities, including betting, payment fraud, online child exploitation and terrorism-linked crimes. A total of 10,912 suspects were arrested, while 6,995 were placed under judicial control.

Accompanied by senior officials, including Gendarmerie Commander Gen. Ali Çardakcı, National Police Chief Mahmut Demirtaş and Migration Management head Hüseyin Kök, Yerlikaya also visited the Muş governor’s office and chaired the “Peace of Türkiye” meeting.

He described Muş as a symbolic “gateway to Anatolia,” emphasizing its historic role as a land of unity between Turks and Kurds for a millennium.

“Just as we stood united in Malazgirt and during the War of Independence, we stand tall today,” Yerlikaya said, stressing that Türkiye is now “on the threshold of being free of terrorism” thanks to strong leadership, national will and the sacrifices of martyrs and veterans.

The minister reiterated the government’s resolve to protect unity and ensure peace in every part of the country, saying, “From our homes to our streets, security and peace are our top priorities.”

In April, Türkiye dismantled a major international drug trafficking network in a sweeping operation and coordinated simultaneously across five countries, resulting in the detention of 234 suspects, including nine apprehended abroad.

The government has ramped up operations against drug dealers in recent years. The country also stepped up border operations and customs checks to prevent the entry of drugs into the country.