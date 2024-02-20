A new era in higher education is set to dawn with the establishment of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed Tuesday in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

This joint venture is poised to attract international students with its innovative approach to higher education.

According to a statement from the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), studies for establishing the university in Baku, under the leadership of Presidents Erdoğan and Aliyev, have been finalized. The MoU was signed by YÖK President professor Erol Özvar and Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Emrullayev at a ceremony held at the Presidential Complex.

The Türkiye-Azerbaijan University aims to elevate scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries to new heights. It will bring the Turkish higher education experience to Azerbaijan, particularly in health, engineering and informatics.

Operational this year, the joint university's primary goal is to train qualified professionals in education and leverage the scientific research capacities of both nations.

It will offer associate, undergraduate and graduate programs from distinguished Turkish universities, as determined by the Council of Higher Education and is expected to set a new standard for international higher education models.

In a social media post, Özvar expressed his hope that the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University would benefit both countries and the scientific community, highlighting its status as a pioneering international university model.