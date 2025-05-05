More than 343,000 families in Türkiye have applied for the new child support program launched by the Ministry of Family and Social Services, following the government's declaration of 2025 as the “Year of the Family.”

The initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen family structures and provide both financial and emotional support to couples. Among these projects is the Birth Support System, introduced on Jan. 1, 2025, which offers direct payments to families with children. Under the program, a one-time payment of TL 5,000 ($129) is granted for the first child. Families receive TL 1,500 per month for the second child and TL 5,000 per month for the third child and beyond. These payments continue until the child reaches the age of 5.

Applications for the program officially began on April 8 and have attracted widespread interest. As of now, 343,698 applications have been submitted. The highest number of applications –140,916 – was for the first child. Applications for the second child totaled 106,546, followed by 61,866 for the third child and 34,370 for families with more than three children. Istanbul recorded the highest number of applications, followed by Ankara and Şanlıurfa.

Families can apply primarily through the e-Government portal (e-Devlet). Those unable to access the system online may seek assistance from the Provincial Directorates of the Ministry of Family and Social Services. While applications remain open, the ministry is preparing to begin payments to mothers’ bank accounts starting in May.

The "Year of the Family" initiative was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to address key demographic challenges in Türkiye, such as the declining fertility rate, delayed age of marriage and parenthood, and increasing divorce rates. Alongside the Birth Support System, the initiative includes interest-free marriage loans, expanded birth assistance, flexible working conditions for parents and enhanced access to child care – all aimed at reinforcing family well-being as a cornerstone of national development.