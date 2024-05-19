"Atatürk Memorial, Youth and Sports Day" is the official holiday of Türkiye, celebrated annually on May 19. It commemorates the nation's founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's landing in the northern city of Samsun on May 19, 1919, which marked the start of the Turkish War of Independence. Atatürk dedicated this day to the Turkish youth. Initially known as "Youth and Sports Day," it was renamed to "Atatürk Memorial, Youth and Sports Day" in 1981.

First lady Emine Erdoğan shared the following message on her social media account on the occasion of the historic day: "Youth is a nation's most precious treasure, independence can only be preserved through the determination and resolve of the youth, I sincerely wish a happy May 19, Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth, and Sports Day to all the young people who work for a strong Türkiye with love for their country, appreciating the value of the heritage they have been entrusted with."

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak visited Atatürk's mausoleum Anıtkabir in the capital Ankara with representative youths and athletes to commemorate the day.

Bak and the accompanying delegation walked to Atatürk's mausoleum from the Lion Road alongside young people carrying Turkish flags. After laying a wreath at the mausoleum, Bak observed a moment of silence and the national anthem was sung, following which he signed the Anıtkabir Special Ledger at the National Pact Tower.

Bak wrote the following message in the Anıtkabir Special Ledger: "Dear Atatürk, on the occasion of the May 19th Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, we are here with our young people in your spiritual presence, to whom you dedicated this day. It has been exactly 105 years since you lit the torch of the National Struggle. That torch, which changed the course of history, continues to burn with the same excitement, hope and faith in the spirit of the Turkish nation and its youth today. While our youth work tirelessly to carry this beloved homeland, entrusted to them, to brighter tomorrows, we support them with constantly evolving, robust resources."

He continued: "In the second century of the Republic of Türkiye, we will continue to elevate our country and our flag in every field with passion and determination, side by side with our young people who leave their mark on the world, pioneer and lead in education, science, art and sports. Just as yesterday, today, the greatest strength of Türkiye is its youth, and the greatest source of inspiration for youth is the belief and determination that stems from their roots. On the occasion of the May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, I respectfully commemorate you and all our heroes who have tirelessly fought for the independence and future of the nation. May your soul rest in peace."

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak meets with the youth at the celebrations of May 19, Ankara, Türkiye, May 19, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Celebrations are underway across Türkiye, with widespread participation in diverse activities. Many cities are marking this occasion with celebratory events. In Istanbul, a ceremony was held at the Taksim Republic Monument. Istanbul Deputy Governor Ünal Kılıçarslan, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, Istanbul Youth and Sports Provincial Director Muhittin Özbay, representatives of political parties, district youth and sports directors, and young people attended the ceremony.

Also in Istanbul's Kadıköy district, 50 motorcyclists gathered to celebrate the day, embarking on a convoy toward the city of Bursa.

In the morning hours, 50 motorcyclists assembled in Kadıköy's Kozyatağı to form a convoy in celebration. Adorning their motorcycles with Turkish flags and balloons, the riders set off towards Bursa. Taking the route via the ferry from Eskihisar to Yalova, Çınarcık, Armutlu, Kurşunlu, Gemlik and Orhangazi, the motorcyclists planned to return to Istanbul in the evening, completing their journey.

In Iğdır, eastern Anatolia region of Türkiye, teachers undertook a 19-kilometer (12-mile) nature hike. Members of the Ministry of National Education Search and Rescue Unit (MEB AKUB) in Üçkaya Valley in the Tuzluca district.

Twenty-seven teachers, accompanied by Turkish flags, marched to the summit of a hill near Üçkaya Lake in the valley, where they paid their respects, sang the National Anthem and prayed for the martyrs.

In Mersin, southern Türkiye, the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports laid a wreath at the Atatürk Monument in Cumhuriyet Square. Following a moment of silence and the National Anthem, sports and student performances were watched.

In Hatay, southern Türkiye the day is celebrated with a ceremony at the Republic Square. Following the laying of a wreath at the Atatürk Monument by the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, a moment of silence and the National Anthem were observed. The ceremony was attended by institutional directors, teachers and students.

In Osmaniye, southern Türkiye, national athletes handed over the Turkish flag to Governor Erdinç Yılmaz at the ceremony held at 7 Ocak Stadium. During the program, folk dance groups and athletes performed, and awards were given to those who succeeded in various competitions. The ceremony was attended by Mayor Ibrahim Çenet, members of Parliament, military and civil authorities, and citizens.

In Adana, south-central Türkiye, a program was held at Atatürk Park, where the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports laid a wreath at the Atatürk Monument. A procession consisting of athletes, students and citizens then marched to the Istasyon Square.

Children showcase dances and engage in activities, Adana, Türkiye, May 19, 2024. (IHA Photo)

In the Köyceğiz district of Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, young people participating in the "Yurdum Kampta" event celebrated the day by paddling their canoes on the lake.

Organized by the Muğla Directorate of Youth and Sports, the "Yurdum Kampta" event was attended by 50 students staying in youth facilities in Muğla province under the Ministry of Youth and Sports. During the camp, students had the opportunity to explore the historical and natural beauties of Köyceğiz through various excursions.

Setting up tents at the Köyceğiz Kazancı Forest Camp, students gathered at the Köyceğiz Water Sports Center as part of the activities for the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day. Accompanied by Mehmet Kaleli, the district director of youth and sports in Köyceğiz, and assigned coaches, the young people boarded their canoes and enjoyed paddling on the lake. At the end of the event, the youth raised the Turkish flag and an Atatürk poster, celebrating the day.

Children perform karate demonstrations as part of the festivities Köyceğiz in Muğla, Türkiye, May 19, 2024. (IHA Photo)

In Sivas, central Türkiye, the celebrations began with the visit of Youth and Sports Provincial Director Erdoğan Tunç, athletes and youth leaders to Governor Yılmaz Şimşek.

After the wreath-laying ceremony at Cumhuriyet Square's Atatürk Monument, the "Strength of Türkiye, Its Youth" youth march started in front of the historic Train Station and ended in front of the Atatürk Congress Museum.

Various performances were presented by students at the celebrations in the garden of the Atatürk Congress Museum. Governor Deputy Ihsan Maskar, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Sivas deputies Hakan Aksu and Rukiye Toy, Garrison and 5th Infantry Training Brigade Commander Infantry Col. Cüneyt Mutlu, Mayor Adem Uzun, and other provincial protocol members and citizens attended the program.

In Kırıkkale, central Türkiye, the ceremony held at Cumhuriyet Square began with the laying of a wreath at the Atatürk Monument. Following the moment of silence and the singing of the National Anthem, Youth and Sports Provincial Director Hamza Güneş delivered a speech at the event. The ceremony, which included students reciting poems, sports, folk dances and various performances, concluded after a photo shoot.

In Nevşehir, central Türkiye, the ceremony held at the Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate Football Field began with a moment of silence and the singing of the National Anthem. In the program where students recited poems, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Semah team and Cemil Meriç Social Sciences High School folk dance team performed, and traditional archery demonstrations were held.

In Yozgat, central Türkiye, the ceremony held at Cumhuriyet Square began with a moment of silence and the singing of the National Anthem. In his speech, Youth and Sports Provincial Director Rasim Parlak highlighted the significance of the day. The ceremony, which included students performing folk dances and sports demonstrations, was attended by Governor Mehmet Ali Özkan, Mayor Kazım Arslan, Bozok University Rector Prof. Dr. Evren Yaşar, institution directors and citizens.

In Kırşehir, central Türkiye, the celebrations held at Ahi Stadium began with a moment of silence and the singing of the National Anthem. Following a speech by Youth and Sports Provincial Director Numan Nafiz Şahin, folk dance performances representing Kırşehir and "7 regions 7 traditions" were presented. Traditional archery shots were made after various sports demonstrations. The ceremony, which included students reciting poems, concluded after a photo shoot.