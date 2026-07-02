Türkiye collected more than 1.5 million beverage containers on the first day of its nationwide Deposit Management System, which was launched across all 81 provinces, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the system allows consumers to return Deposit Return Packaging (DOA)-labeled glass, PET plastic and aluminum beverage containers through dedicated collection machines for recycling.

Sharing the first-day results on social media, Kurum said the public had embraced the initiative.

"You deposited it, nature benefited. Our nation has loved the DOA system. On the very first day of the Deposit Management System, we reached 649,000 users. We collected 1.5 million beverage containers through DOA machines. Every container collected will be recycled and transformed into a valuable resource, contributing to a cleaner future," he said.

According to official data, the DOA digital application was downloaded by 649,244 users on the first day of the nationwide rollout.

During the same period, 1,547,850 DOA-labeled glass, PET plastic and aluminum beverage containers were returned through the deposit machines.

The ministry said all collected packaging will be recycled and reintroduced into the production cycle, supporting more efficient use of resources while contributing to a cleaner environment.

The Deposit Management System forms part of Türkiye's Zero Waste movement, which seeks to boost recycling, reduce waste and promote more efficient use of resources through sustainable waste management practices.