Türkiye marked Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs' Day and the 109th anniversary of the Çanakkale naval victory during World War I on March 18 by holding ceremonies across the country with the theme, "Glory, Honor, our History, our Çanakkale."

"On Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs' Day and the 109th anniversary of the Çanakkale Victory, we wish Allah's mercy on our glorious forefathers, who, especially our Commander-in-Chief Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, made Çanakkale impassable and gave us this paradise homeland by watering every inch of the land with their blood, and we remember them with respect and gratitude," the National Defense Ministry said in a post on X.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also shared a message that the Çanakkale victory is a revered saga that has immortalized the phrase "Çanakkale is impassable" in history by defeating the most advanced armies of the time.

"Faced with unwavering faith, the world's mightiest armies were defeated in Çanakkale, where belief emerged victorious. The victory of Çanakkale has become a glorious epic that engraved the phrase 'Çanakkale is impassable' into history, defeating the most modern armies of its time," Erdoğan said in the message.

President Erdoğan highlighted that the remarkable triumph attained in Çanakkale, fueled by the unwavering faith and determination of brave soldiers, as well as the supreme sacrifices of the people, served as an inspiration to the resilient spirit that led to victory in the War of Independence.

"With its unparalleled struggle here, the Turkish nation has become a beacon of hope for all oppressed peoples, inspiring many colonized countries to initiate their own struggles, drawing inspiration from Çanakkale and later our War of Independence."

The president added that Çanakkale epitomizes not just the timeless and inherent unity of the Turkish people but also serves as a representation and emblem of the collective fate of the region in which Türkiye lives.

"Celebrating the 109th anniversary of the Çanakkale victory, on Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs' Day, I remember all our martyrs and heroes, especially Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, with mercy and gratitude. May their souls rest in peace, and their abodes be in paradise," he concluded.

Gallipoli campaign

Tens of thousands of soldiers died in one of the world's most ferocious battles 109 years ago in the Gallipoli campaign in the Ottoman Empire during World War I.

The battle took place between April 25, 1915, and Jan. 9, 1916.

Britain and France wanted to secure a sea route through the Çanakkale Strait to what was then the Russian Empire, their ally.

Their aim was also to capture the capital of the Ottoman Empire, Istanbul.

The Turks repelled a naval attack, with many casualties on both sides during the eight-month Allied offensive.

When a subsequent land campaign also failed, the invading forces withdrew.

Victory against the Allied forces boosted the morale of the Turkish side, which went on to wage a War of Independence from 1919 to 1922 and eventually formed the Republic of Türkiye in 1923 from the ashes of the old empire.