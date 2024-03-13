"Glory, Honor, our History, our Çanakkale" has been determined as the theme for the ceremonies to be held on the historical Gallipoli Peninsula on March 18 to commemorate the 18 March Martyrs' Memorial Day and the 109th anniversary of the Çanakkale naval victory during World War I.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced that since 2018, a thematic approach has been adopted to align the ceremonies and celebrations organized by the Presidency nationwide.

The ministry emphasized that the victorious spirit of unity, solidarity and struggle that characterized Çanakkale and paved the way for the republic, alongside the advancements in the defense industry, reflect the enduring resilience of our nation.

"It is evident that the heroism, courage, solidarity, sacrifice and perseverance displayed by our people during the Çanakkale victory echo in today's challenging times, just as they did back then," ministry officials said.

The ministry extends its gratitude to our esteemed nation, the architect of our progress, emphasizing that the glory, honor and history of 2024 belong to us and that Çanakkale remains an integral part of our past, present and future.

The 109th anniversary of the 18 March Martyrs Remembrance Day and the Çanakkale naval victory, organized by the Directorate of Gallipoli Wars Historic Site, will be commemorated on March 18 in collaboration with relevant ministries, public institutions and organizations.

In the statement, it was highlighted that the coordination of public institutions, local governments and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) is crucial to ensure the preservation and transmission of the memory, faith, courage and determination embodied by the soldiers who secured the Çanakkale Victory – a cornerstone of national unity and solidarity – across generations.

It was further mentioned that detailed information and documents related to the ceremonies, as well as design and visual elements, can be accessed in high definition from the "www.18martetkinlikleri.com" website. A one-minute public service announcement titled "Glory, Honor, History is Ours, Our Çanakkale" will be broadcast on television channels as part of the week's activities.