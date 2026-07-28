Türkiye has delivered humanitarian assistance to 85 countries and communities across five continents through operations coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), providing food, shelter, medical supplies, financial assistance and search and rescue equipment to regions affected by wars and natural disasters.

The assistance has reached countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, underscoring Türkiye's growing humanitarian footprint and the expanding scope of AFAD's overseas disaster response missions.

Among these operations, Gaza has been the largest recipient of Türkiye's international humanitarian assistance. AFAD has coordinated the delivery of 109,332 tons of aid through 14 aircraft and 21 ships following Israeli attacks on the enclave.

AFAD has also maintained extensive relief operations elsewhere. It dispatched 25 "Kindness Trains" carrying 11,739 tons of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan, alongside six cargo flights.

In Sudan, six ships delivered 10,206 tons of aid and 30,000 tents, while Pakistan received 9,079 tons of humanitarian assistance. Additional shipments included 3,000 tons of aid to Somalia and 730 tons to Lebanon.

Elsewhere, Türkiye delivered 64,992 humanitarian aid packages to Bangladesh and provided 60 container homes, fuel, hygiene supplies, generators and other essential materials to Bosnia and Herzegovina. A total of 13,938 humanitarian aid trucks have also crossed into Syria, making it one of Türkiye's largest long-term relief operations.

More recent disaster response missions have included 30 tons of humanitarian aid sent to Venezuela following the powerful earthquakes that struck the country in June. The shipment, transported aboard two military cargo aircraft, included 275 tents and 7 tons of medical supplies. Türkiye also supported Spain after severe flooding by sending 250 large-capacity waste containers and two street-cleaning vehicles to assist recovery efforts.

Alongside AFAD, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) and other Turkish humanitarian organizations have expanded Türkiye's global relief efforts. Kızılay said it reached 32.9 million people worldwide in 2025, including 11.2 million people abroad, delivering more than 20,000 tons of humanitarian aid and over 10 million hot meals in Gaza while continuing operations in Syria, Sudan, Afghanistan, Niger and Uganda.

During Ramadan 2026, Kızılay carried out humanitarian operations in 21 countries, providing iftar and sahur meals, food packages and emergency relief. In Gaza alone, it served 60,000 people daily through soup kitchens, while its 21st "Ship of Goodness" delivered aid to Egypt's al-Arish Port for onward transport into the enclave.

The organization also distributed assistance in Yemen, Sudan, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iraq and Syria. Meanwhile, the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) and the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation announced Ramadan aid programs spanning 66 and 86 countries.

Kızılay also dispatched 48 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran in April after receiving a request from the Iranian Red Crescent. The four-truck convoy carried shelter materials, hygiene kits and trauma supplies for civilians affected by ongoing attacks, with the organization saying further assistance would continue in line with humanitarian needs.