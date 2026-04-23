South Africa has received the first batch of foot-and-mouth disease vaccines ordered from Türkiye as authorities accelerate efforts to contain a nationwide outbreak threatening the livestock sector and export markets.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen announced that 2 million doses have arrived, forming part of a 6 million-dose procurement from Türkiye. The initial shipment is set to be distributed to provinces this week as part of a broader immunization rollout.

Steenhuisen said the government is pursuing a diversified procurement strategy to ensure continuity of supply, seeking all compatible vaccines available on the global market.

He added that regulatory approval is still pending from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority for an additional shipment of 5 million doses ordered from Argentina.

The minister underscored that the vaccination campaign is a strategic priority aimed at restoring South Africa’s animal health status.

“By immunizing the national herd, we aim to secure ‘foot-and-mouth disease free with vaccination’ recognition from the World Organisation for Animal Health, which will enable the reopening of red meat export markets that have remained closed for decades,” he said.

The government of South Africa declared a national state of disaster in February following the rapid spread of the disease across multiple regions, prompting urgent containment and vaccination measures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that 28 million vaccine doses will be required to inoculate approximately 14 million cattle by February 2027, highlighting the scale of the response needed to stabilize the sector.

According to official data from South Africa’s Agriculture Ministry, 1,317 cases had been recorded nationwide as of April 10, reflecting ongoing transmission risks despite containment efforts.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral infection affecting cloven-hoofed animals, including cattle, sheep and goats.