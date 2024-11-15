The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) provided copies of the Quran as part of its “Let My Gift Be the Quran” project in Senegal.

A ceremony for the project was held at the Dakar Islamic Institute in the capital Dakar, attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Dakar Nur Sağman, the head of Integration of Islamic Affairs and Arabic Education Graduates Djim Drame, the Religious Affairs and Social Services Counselor of the Dakar Embassy Faruk Uslu, and Senegalese officials.

In her speech, Ambassador Sağman highlighted the excellent status of Türkiye-Senegal relations across all fields, noting that collaboration, especially in social affairs, is growing steadily.

Sağman emphasized that TDV is one of Türkiye’s most prominent foundations, providing aid to those in need in many countries through various initiatives. She expressed her happiness that copies of the Quran and religious books distributed by TDV as part of the “Let My Gift Be the Quran” project have also reached Senegal.

Uslu, the Religious Affairs and Social Services counselor of the Dakar Embassy reminded attendees that TDV faces a high demand for Qurans both domestically and internationally.

As part of the project, Uslu noted that over 2 million copies of the Quran have been distributed in 91 countries, 42 languages and dialects.

Under this initiative, 1,140 copies of the Quran, including 250 with French translations, as well as 150 beginner Arabic books ("elif-ba"), and 100 other books covering various topics for libraries were delivered to representatives of federations associated with madrasas in Senegal.

After the ceremony, Ambassador Sağman visited the Şefkat Yolu Association, where she received updates from its representatives.