The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) has provided food aid to 1,300 families in need in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

As part of TDV's aid programs planned for the month of Ramadan in Afghanistan, 30-kilogram food packages containing essential items such as flour, oil, sugar and pulses were distributed to families at the Afghan Red Crescent's Avşar and Kale-i Fetullah campuses in Kabul.

Türkiye's Kabul Embassy Chief of Mission and Charge d'Affaires Cenk Ünal and Afghan Red Crescent President Matiulhak Halis attended the aid distribution ceremony.

During his speech at the ceremony, Ünal said, "It's an immense pleasure to assist our Afghan brothers and sisters in need. I hope for better days ahead for Afghanistan and that Türkiye will continue to stand by the people of Afghanistan in their time of need."

Halis, in turn, highlighted Türkiye's steadfast support for Afghanistan during difficult times and extended his gratitude to Türkiye and Turkish institutions for their assistance.