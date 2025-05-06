Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı has announced that all resources are now in place for combating forest fires as of May 1. "With reserve forces included, we have 27 aircraft, 105 helicopters, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,786 fire trucks and water supply vehicles, 2,742 initial response vehicles and 831 construction machines to support this year's efforts against wildfires," Yumaklı said.

Yumaklı made the statement during a meeting with provincial governors from at-risk areas at the Forest General Directorate’s Fire Management Center to discuss wildfire preparation and coordination.

He emphasized that climate change, which has escalated into a global crisis in recent years, necessitates heightened vigilance and readiness in wildfire management. "The area of forests burned worldwide in the last decade is more than twice the area burned in the previous decade," Yumaklı noted. "Meteorological data indicates that this summer, we will face a high-risk period for fires."

Türkiye has already begun preparations for this summer's fire season, starting in the fall and intensifying in winter. "As of May 1, all of our units and resources are fully prepared," he said.

Yumaklı also highlighted that 84% of forest fires are caused by human activity. The majority of the country's fire prevention efforts focus on awareness campaigns that have reached all citizens, from young to old, in villages, neighborhoods and settlements across the country since last fall.

The use of technology in firefighting has also been emphasized. Yumaklı detailed the country's utilization of artificial intelligence-based software, smart towers and drones for real-time data analysis. "We use artificial intelligence in analyzing images from our smart towers and UAVs, among other things. Our Fire Decision Support System was awarded an international prize by the International Telecommunication Union of the United Nations. This system allows us to simulate forest fires and analyze data for better decision-making."

In terms of personnel, the firefighting workforce has reached 25,000, with "forest heroes" playing a central role in the effort.

Yumaklı also provided details about the firefighting resources available this year. "In addition to the reserve forces, we will be supported by 27 aircraft, 105 helicopters, 14 UAVs, 1,786 fire trucks and water supply vehicles, 2,742 initial response vehicles, and 831 construction machines. We will also have 4,796 ponds and reservoirs to facilitate water collection for aircraft, as well as 776 observation towers, 184 of which are smart towers."

Yumaklı stressed that wildfire prevention and response efforts are a collaborative national effort involving various institutions, including the Ministry of Interior, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the gendarmerie. "We also receive critical support from the Ministry of National Defense, which provides us with air support," he added.

He emphasized Türkiye's leadership role in wildfire management globally, noting that countries like the U.S., Canada and several European nations have sought Türkiye's expertise. "While we lead the world in wildfire management, unfortunately, we also face misinformation campaigns within our own country, which can undermine our efforts," Yumaklı said. "We urge citizens to obtain accurate information from official sources and avoid panic-inducing misinformation on social media."

Yumaklı called for a united national effort, highlighting the "Forest is Mine" campaign that began last year to raise awareness and reduce the number of fires. "We aim to significantly lower fire numbers with this campaign, which will be held on May 9 in all 81 provinces. I invite all citizens, regardless of age or gender, to join us in this valuable initiative."

Bekir Karacabey, director-general of Forestry, also provided updates on ongoing efforts to increase forest resources and combat forest fires.

During Karacabey's speech, a simulated wildfire notification was received, and the response to the fire was managed live at the event.