Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that high-speed trains (YHT), mainline, and regional trains will see a total capacity increase of 8,898 passengers to meet the rising demand during the Ramadan Bayram holiday.

Minister Uraloğlu on Monday announced that passenger capacity on trains has been increased and additional high-speed train services have been scheduled to accommodate the holiday travel surge.

He noted, “During Ramadan Bayram, we will provide a total capacity increase of 8,898 passengers on our YHT, mainline, and regional trains. We have completed all necessary planning on both high-speed and conventional rail lines.”

Uraloğlu emphasized that additional services will run on the Ankara-Istanbul High-Speed Train line on March 19, 22, and 23.

“Over three days, we will operate six additional round trips between Ankara and Istanbul, allowing 2,898 more passengers to travel comfortably on the YHT. Additional services will depart from Ankara at 11:15 a.m and from Istanbul at 5:45 p.m,” he said.

Minister Uraloğlu highlighted that extra carriages will be added to mainline and regional trains, providing a total of 100 additional carriages between March 19 and 23, increasing capacity by 6,000 seats.

Uraloğlu emphasized that the railway is a safe, eco-friendly, and comfortable mode of transport, widely preferred by citizens during holiday periods.

“We are fully prepared for the holiday travel rush. All planning has been completed to ensure that citizens can reach their loved ones safely and comfortably during the holiday,” he added.