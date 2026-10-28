Türkiye plans to expand its support program for young people preparing to marry in 2027, with improvements aimed at helping more young people from low- and middle-income households benefit from the scheme.

According to the 2027 Presidential Annual Program, the Family and Social Services Ministry provided interest-free loans to 102,327 couples preparing to marry as of August 2026 under the Family and Youth Fund.

As of January this year, the loan amounts offered under the Marriage Support Project for young people were increased to TL 250,000 ($5,700) when both partners are aged 18 to 25, and TL 200,000 when at least one partner is aged 26 to 29.

The ministry will continue efforts to strengthen the family institution and support young people as they establish families.

In this context, the ministry aims to make the project more inclusive.

Meanwhile, family education and counseling services will be diversified and expanded in cooperation with public institutions, universities and nongovernmental organizations.

The ministry will also work to improve family counseling services and increase specialization in the guidance and counseling provided to family members.

In addition, research will be conducted into the underlying causes of divorce to help develop services that better support families.