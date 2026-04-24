Türkiye has dispatched six trucks loaded with critical medical supplies to Iran on Thursday, reinforcing ongoing humanitarian support efforts amid challenging conditions across the border.

The shipment, organized through the Van Provincial Health Directorate, includes a wide range of essential materials such as medicines, serum, medical consumables, devices, stretchers and oxygen cylinders. The supplies were collected not only from health care institutions in Van but also from various provinces across Türkiye.

After being gathered and prepared, the materials were loaded onto trucks by local health personnel before beginning their journey toward Iran. The convoy is set to cross into Iran through the strategically important Gürbulak Border Gate in Ağrı’s Doğubayazıt district.

Van Provincial Health Director Muhammed Tosun stated that the operation reflects a coordinated national effort to support neighboring communities. He confirmed that the shipment was carried out under the directives of Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“We are sending 6 trucks loaded with medical supplies to our brothers across the border,” Tosun said. “These efforts will continue in line with our state’s humanitarian mission. We hope that the ongoing conflict ends soon so that our Iranian colleagues can continue their work under better conditions.”

Tosun also highlighted that this is not the first such operation. With a previous shipment of three trucks, the total number of aid trucks sent to Iran has now reached nine. He emphasized that the supplies are intended to support both health care professionals and civilians in need.

The latest delivery follows another recent humanitarian effort by the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), which sent four trucks carrying 48 tons of aid, including shelter materials, hygiene kits and trauma supplies, to Iran earlier this month.