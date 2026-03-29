Türkiye is expanding its aerial and ground firefighting capacity as authorities intensify efforts against growing forest fire risks driven by climate change and human activity, a senior official said.

Director General of Forestry Bekir Karacabey said the country has added 14 new helicopters to its aerial fleet in 2026, increasing the total from 105 to 119, alongside 14 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“By adding 14 new helicopters to our fleet, we have increased the number from 105 to 119. Together with 119 helicopters and 14 UAVs, we are strengthening our aerial power,” Karacabey said.

The move follows a year of significant wildfire activity. Türkiye responded to 2,334 forest fires in 2025, with about 81,000 hectares of forest land affected. Countries across the Mediterranean climate zone, including Türkiye, face rising wildfire threats that pose risks beyond national borders, Karacabey said.

He added that authorities are increasingly incorporating meteorological data, past fire experiences and climate projections into their planning.

“Taking into account the fires we experienced in 2025, along with previous experience and future projections, we expanded our aerial fleet. Our 28 aircraft will continue operating, and with the additional helicopters and UAVs, we have reinforced our capacity,” he said. “We have reached a total aerial water-dropping capacity of 462 tons, up from 438 tons.”

Karacabey stressed that aerial resources alone are not sufficient, underscoring the need for coordinated operations between air and ground units.

“Fires can only be brought under control through coordinated intervention of air and land vehicles. Strengthening only aerial capacity is not enough,” he said.

Karacabey said 165 new fire trucks, known as water tenders, will be added this year, bringing the total to 1,953. The number of first-response vehicles will reach 2,766, while 38 additional construction machines will increase the total to 878 units used in firefighting operations.

Monitoring and early detection systems are also being enhanced. Türkiye currently operates 776 fire observation towers that monitor forests around the clock.

Of these, 138 towers are equipped with smart monitoring systems, which officials say will play a key role in early detection and rapid response.

Karacabey outlined a three-phase strategy in combating forest fires, preventive measures before fires occur, immediate intervention once a fire breaks out and post-fire reforestation efforts. He stressed that prevention remains the most critical component of the strategy.

Authorities have implemented infrastructure measures such as firebreak zones between forests and nearby agricultural or residential areas, as well as intervention lines designed to divide large forest areas and prevent fires from spreading between sections.

Human activity remains the leading cause of forest fires in Türkiye. Karacabey said 96% of fires recorded in 2025 were caused by people, with 8% classified as intentional and 88% resulting from negligence or carelessness.

In response, authorities have launched nationwide awareness campaigns. The General Directorate of Forestry aims to reach 7 million people living in 23,000 forest villages through face-to-face training programs focused on preventing fire-related risks.

Outreach efforts also target visitors who enter forest areas for recreation, particularly during the summer months.