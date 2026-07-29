Türkiye is continuing to expand its biological efforts to combat ticks and agricultural pests by breeding and releasing thousands of partridges and pheasants into the wild.

The initiative, led by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, aims to strengthen natural bird populations, preserve ecological balance and promote sustainable wildlife management through biological pest control.

The latest release took place in the Kızılcahamam district of Ankara, where 900 partridges were released into the wild.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday, DKMP Director General Kadir Çokçetin said the agency had bred 39,250 partridges and 11,750 pheasants at production stations across Türkiye this year. He said the release program is continuing, with the directorate aiming to introduce around 51,000 birds into the wild by the end of September.

Çokçetin said the breeding and release program forms part of the agency's wider mission to protect Türkiye's wildlife and biodiversity while ensuring their long-term sustainability. He added that release sites are carefully selected based on the availability of water sources and habitats rich in seeds and insects, providing suitable conditions for the birds to survive and reproduce.

To help newly established populations adapt and thrive, hunting is prohibited in release areas for three years, he said.

The breeding, conservation and release efforts are carried out in line with scientific principles and are intended to strengthen natural ecosystems by using birds as biological agents against ticks and agricultural pests.

Partridges play an important ecological role by feeding on insects, including ticks, helping reduce pest populations without relying on chemical methods.