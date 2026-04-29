Türkiye’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure signed a cooperation protocol with the Zero Waste Foundation on Wednesday to expand zero-waste practices across the transport sector, marking a new step in the country’s environmental sustainability agenda.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the ministry in Ankara, attended by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Ağırbaş. The protocol aims to integrate waste reduction, recycling, and circular economy principles into transport and infrastructure projects nationwide.

Speaking at the ceremony, Uraloğlu said the ministry will elevate waste management standards to the highest level in all transport-related activities. He emphasized that recyclable materials will be increasingly used in construction and maintenance processes, while zero-waste practices will become standard across ports, airports and railway stations. He added that sustainability awareness will be promoted among passengers, employees and all stakeholders in the sector.

Uraloğlu highlighted that the Zero Waste Movement, launched in 2017 under the leadership of Emine Erdoğan, has grown into a global initiative adopted by 193 countries. He described it as a successful example of Türkiye’s contribution to international environmental policy.

Pointing to the environmental impact of the transport sector, Uraloğlu noted that it is among the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions globally. He said the sector accounts for approximately 21% of global emissions, ranking third worldwide, while in Türkiye it represents 17.6%, making it the second-largest contributing sector domestically. “These figures clearly show that the transport sector plays a critical role in combating climate change,” he said.

Uraloğlu stressed that climate change, resource scarcity and environmental pressures are forcing the transport industry to transform. He described this transformation not only as a necessity but also as a responsibility toward future generations.

The minister underlined that Türkiye is already implementing major sustainability projects in transport. He noted that the ministry was the first in the country to calculate its institutional carbon footprint. He also referred to the “Türkiye’s Net Zero Emissions Roadmap in Transport Project” and the “One Ticket, One Sapling, Green Homeland Campaign” as key initiatives contributing to environmental protection.

According to Uraloğlu, the new protocol will strengthen ongoing efforts and accelerate the expansion of zero-waste systems across the transport network. He said it will also support Türkiye’s long-term target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2053. “We design our transport investments not only for economic growth but also in line with environmental sustainability principles,” he said.

The ministry is also implementing an EU-supported project that models emissions across all transport modes, including road, rail, air and maritime. The system analyzes current conditions and develops projections based on variables such as vehicle numbers, fuel types, and activity levels.

Uraloğlu stated that the government has already made significant progress in reducing emissions through infrastructure and mobility projects. He said that uninterrupted traffic flow alone has prevented 6.55 million tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to the absorption capacity of approximately 1 million mature trees.

He added that ecological bridges, bicycle lanes, solar energy installations and asphalt recycling facilities are helping reduce the country’s carbon footprint. Around 2 million tons of asphalt are recycled annually, improving both energy and resource efficiency.

The minister also highlighted progress in rail transport, noting efforts to increase freight share from 5% to 22% as part of a broader shift toward environmentally friendly multimodal transport systems. He added that smart transport systems are being used to improve traffic efficiency and reduce emissions.

Uraloğlu also pointed to major achievements in the aviation and maritime sectors. He said Türkiye currently has 52 airports certified under the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program, making it the second-highest country globally after the U.S. He also noted that the Marmaray rail line alone has prevented 62 million tons of carbon emissions since its launch in 2013.

Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Ağırbaş said the cooperation will strengthen Türkiye’s role in global environmental initiatives. He announced that Türkiye will host two major international events this year, including the Zero Waste Forum, which will bring together representatives from more than 150 countries, over 100 ministers, and thousands of participants.

Ağırbaş said the forum, organized with institutions such as the U.N., the World Bank, Harvard University and Cambridge University, will be one of the world’s largest climate and environmental gatherings. He added that Türkiye’s transport and infrastructure achievements will also be showcased during the event.

He further noted that Türkiye will host the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, highlighting the country’s growing role in global climate governance.